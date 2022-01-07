ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Julius Randle’s thumbs-down message to Knicks fans: ‘Shut the f–k up’

By Marc Berman
NYPost
NYPost
 5 days ago

Julius Randle knows how to overshadow a great win.

Randle went on a rampage in the third quarter Thursday to spur the Knicks’ comeback from 25 points down in a 108-105 win over the Celtics at the Garden, but he was caught on camera executing an unfortunate thumbs-down gesture at the fans — a move the Mets made infamously.

One day after profanely saying he doesn’t care what others think about his season, Randle, after a poor first half, came on strong in the second half, and played frenetically during a 10-point third quarter, finishing the night with 22 points.

But after one beastly driving layup, he ran back downcourt and made a thumbs-down gesture.

Randle didn’t deny it afterward and continued his profanity. When asked what it was for, Randle said, “To shut the f–k up.’’

When asked if it was in response to something, Randle said, “You saw that. You saw what was going on with that. Forget. Forget.’’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Iuas8_0df66BZE00
Julius Randle had a message for Knicks fans during the team’s win over the Celtics.

The fans had booed in the second quarter when the Knicks fell way behind.

Last season, Mets players — notably Javier Baez, Francisco Lindor and Kevin Pillar — were reprimanded by owner Steve Cohen for directing a thumbs-down gesture at Citi Field fans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44aT6z_0df66BZE00
Javier Baez gave Mets fans a thumbs-down during the 2021 season.

When asked Wednesday whether he was unappreciated and taking too much heat for the team’s uneven season, Randle responded: “Really don’t give a f–k what anybody has to say, to be honest. I’m out there playing. Nobody knows the game out there better than I do, compared to what everybody has to say.’’

After Thursday’s win, Evan Fournier was told about the gesture and asked if Randle was frustrated.

“Julius is an emotional guy because he puts so much into it,’’ said Fournier, who scored a career-high 41 points in the win. “He probably wasn’t happy about [the boos]. When you give everything you have to something and it doesn’t work out, it’s the business we’re in.

“Julius, he’s the face of the franchise, the star player. Of course you’re going to get more criticism. I think he understands it. In his first year, he was being booed consistently, then had an incredible season last year. So he showed lot of mental toughness. I’m not worried about him.’’

RJ Barrett, who hit the game-winning shot at the buzzer, said of Randle’s frustration: “He plays basketball. What’d he have, another 20-point game tonight? He’s playing, man. He’s hooping no matter what. All we can control is what we do, us in the locker room, us in this organization, just play together and try to win.’’

Comments / 0

Related
firstsportz.com

“Jon Jones, Is that you?” Celtics Fan losses cool after exchanging vicious punches at TD Garden during Knicks encounter

Boston Celtics have been far below from expectation since the beginning of 2021-22 season. Be it Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Ime Udoka, all marquee personnel for the iconic team have been criticized throughout the inconsistent run. Moreover, fans have been left frustrated as the Boston Celtics have failed to close out game. Their most recent encounter against the Knicks at home, was just going to justify the same claim.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: Lakers, Knicks, Mavericks And Hornets Reportedly Interested In Myles Turner

This upcoming trade deadline will feature some interesting names that could find new homes next month. Besides Ben Simmons and Jerami Grant, other players could join different teams. After the Indiana Pacers reportedly made Caris LeVert, Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner available on the trade block, the trio has received...
NBA
firstsportz.com

Coach Tom Thibodeau reacts to Knicks fans trolling Julius Randle once again

Julius Randle and New York Knicks is deemed as one of the most unfruitful relations in the 2021-22 season. A relationship that started with utmost love and respect in the previous season has seen the tables turning rapidly. Moreover, it has reached an extend where the Madison Square Garden fans are desperate to pick upon their marquee scorer every now and then, which is surely not taken well by coach Tom Thibodeau.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Pillar
Person
Steve Cohen
Person
Francisco Lindor
Person
Evan Fournier
Person
Rj Barrett
Person
Julius Randle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celtics#Thumbs#Mets#Citi Field
HipHopDX.com

LeBron James Shows Love To Lil Baby After Lakers Game - But Leaves Gunna Hanging

Los Angeles, CA – Lil Baby and Gunna are often spotted courtside for NBA games across the United States. The Drip Harder combination spent their Friday night (January 7) at Crypto.com Arena to watch LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers throttle their hometown Atlanta Hawks. Following the 134-118...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NYPost

NYPost

New York City, NY
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy