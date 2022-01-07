ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labor Issues

Biden administration awards first contract for at-home COVID tests plan

By Kenneth Garger
NYPost
NYPost
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NURBc_0df666Eq00
The White House awarded the first contract to deliver 500 million at-home COVID-19 tests, a plan Biden announced Dec. 21 Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President Biden’s plan to deliver 500 million at-home COVID-19 tests is inching closer to reality, a report said, as the White House and the US Postal Service are finalizing shipment details.

The progress in the Biden administration’s slow rollout of the initiative came as the White House on Thursday awarded the first contract for the tests, The Washington Post reported, citing sources.

Officials hope to start sending the kits by mid-January, the newspaper reported, and an official announcement detailing the updates may be made as early as next week.

The Post Service is aiming to extend its roughly 40,000-person seasonal workforce. The agency is negotiating the terms with its four labor unions, the report said.

The White House has faced heat over the prolonged effort to kickstart the plan that Biden announced on Dec. 21 as part of his administration’s COVID-19 response.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ucpq8_0df666Eq00
When the government receives the first shipment of at-home COVID tests, individuals will be able to request tests on a yet-to-be launched website.

On Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was forced to fend off questions about whether the tests will arrive too late to help with the record-breaking surge of new coronavirus cases.

The White House reportedly rejected an expert plan in October to mass-distribute at-home rapid tests ahead of a possible holiday surge in COVID-19 cases.

But Biden belatedly embraced the idea late last month as cases increased.

For the most part, the logistics of the efforts have not been divulged by the White House.

Psaki said Tuesday that a website for people to request tests as part of the program won’t be launched until the government receives its first shipments of supplies from test-kit makers.

Amid the latest COVID-19 surge fueled by the Omicron variant, many retailers ran out of at-home tests as demand skyrocketed.

Comments / 0

Related
NPR

The White House will distribute 10 million more COVID tests per month to schools

With schools all over the country struggling to deal with a surge of coronavirus cases from the omicron variant, the White House on Wednesday announced it is increasing the supply of COVID-19 tests for schools to help keep facilities open for in-person learning. President Biden and others in his administration...
POTUS
beckershospitalreview.com

Unvaccinated federal employees must begin weekly COVID-19 testing by Feb. 15, Biden administration says

Federal agencies should establish a COVID-19 screening testing program by Feb. 15 for unvaccinated workers, including those who have an approved or pending request for an exception or extension from the Biden administration's vaccination requirement for federal employees, according to new guidance issued Jan. 11. The guidance says unvaccinated federal...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
GovExec.com

Coronavirus Roundup: Contracts for COVID Tests Awarded; Pentagon Heightens Restrictions

Just a few days after the Supreme Court heard arguments on the matter, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration began to enforce its vaccine-or-test rule for private businesses with 100 or more employees on Monday. However, employers won’t be cited before February 9 for not complying with the requirements as long as they made a good faith effort to try to do so.
EDUCATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Axios

AOC tests positive for COVID-19

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) has tested positive for COVID-19, her office confirmed in a statement Sunday evening. What they're saying: "She is experiencing symptoms and recovering at home. The Congresswoman received her booster shot this Fall, and encourages everyone to get their booster and follow all CDC guidance," the statement read.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Roll Call Online

Biden issues guidance for health plans to cover COVID-19 tests

Private health insurance plans will cover up to eight over-the-counter COVID-19 tests per consumer each month under a new Biden administration directive meant to make tests more affordable. Tests purchased beginning on Jan. 15 will be covered. The departments of Labor, Health and Human Services, and Treasury released guidance outlining...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Postal Service#Covid#Labor Union#The White House#The Us Postal Service#The Washington Post#The Post Service#Omicron
healthcanal.com

Biden’s Plans To Deliver At-Home Test In January Finalized

With The White House and U.S. Postal Service set to deliver 500 million Covid-19 test kits to U.S. households, the demand for rapid testing will no longer outstrip supply in the US. Now with plans to ship 500 million Covid-19 tests to households mid-January confirmed, citizens will no longer need to line up outside pharmacies or community centers.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Biden administration finally formulates a plan with the postal service to deliver 500 million free at-home tests by mid-January with lines still lingering at testing centers and delays signing contracts

The Biden administration is reportedly finalizing the details of its plan with the U.S. Postal Service to deliver 500 million at-home Covid tests for free to Americans who request them. The administration is launching a website where Americans can request the rapid tests, though it's not clear when it will...
LABOR ISSUES
Centre For Infectious Disease Research and Policy

Experts call on Biden administration to change pandemic plan

Today, notable members of the Biden administration's COVID-19 pandemic transition team called on the president to shift his approach to the virus, accepting that it will be endemic and that new variants could emerge and arguing that the country needs a new strategy for living with the virus 2 years after it was first identified in Wuhan, China.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
voiceofmuscatine.com

Biden administration plan to address competition in the markets

Biden administration plan to address competition in the markets. The Biden administration says the lack of competition in the meat and poultry sectors is hurting consumers, producers, and the economy. President Biden says the current market system is distorted. “I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, capitalism without...
U.S. POLITICS
KOLR10 News

Senators Roy Blunt and Richard Burr send letter to Biden Administration on dire COVID-19 testing shortage

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Roy Blunt (Mo) and Senator Richard Burr (N.C.) sent a letter urging U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra to detail the administration’s strategy for solving the nation’s severe shortage of COVID-19 tests.   Blunt and Burr noted that the nation is facing a shortage of COVID-19 tests despite Congress having provided […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
NYPost

NYPost

New York City, NY
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy