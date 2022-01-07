Biden administration awards first contract for at-home COVID tests plan

The White House awarded the first contract to deliver 500 million at-home COVID-19 tests, a plan Biden announced Dec. 21 Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President Biden’s plan to deliver 500 million at-home COVID-19 tests is inching closer to reality, a report said, as the White House and the US Postal Service are finalizing shipment details.

The progress in the Biden administration’s slow rollout of the initiative came as the White House on Thursday awarded the first contract for the tests, The Washington Post reported, citing sources.

Officials hope to start sending the kits by mid-January, the newspaper reported, and an official announcement detailing the updates may be made as early as next week.

The Post Service is aiming to extend its roughly 40,000-person seasonal workforce. The agency is negotiating the terms with its four labor unions, the report said.

The White House has faced heat over the prolonged effort to kickstart the plan that Biden announced on Dec. 21 as part of his administration’s COVID-19 response.

When the government receives the first shipment of at-home COVID tests, individuals will be able to request tests on a yet-to-be launched website.

On Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was forced to fend off questions about whether the tests will arrive too late to help with the record-breaking surge of new coronavirus cases.

The White House reportedly rejected an expert plan in October to mass-distribute at-home rapid tests ahead of a possible holiday surge in COVID-19 cases.

But Biden belatedly embraced the idea late last month as cases increased.

For the most part, the logistics of the efforts have not been divulged by the White House.

Psaki said Tuesday that a website for people to request tests as part of the program won’t be launched until the government receives its first shipments of supplies from test-kit makers.

Amid the latest COVID-19 surge fueled by the Omicron variant, many retailers ran out of at-home tests as demand skyrocketed.