Week Ahead Economic Preview: Week of 10 January 2022

In the week ending Jan 1, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 207 000, an increase of 7 000 from the previous week's revised level. The previous week's level was revised up by 2 000 from 198 000 to 200 000. The 4-week moving average was 204 500, an increase of 4 750 from the previous week's revised average. The previous week's average was revised up by 500 from 199 250 to 199 750. The advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate was 1.3 percent for the week ending Dec 25, unchanged from the previous week's unrevised rate. The advance number for seasonally adjusted insured unemployment during the week ending Dec 25 was 1 754 000, an increase of 36 000 from the previous week's revised level. The previous week's level was revised up 2 000 from 1 716 000 to 1 718 000. The 4-week moving average was 1 798 750, a decrease of 61 250 from the previous week's revised average. This is the lowest level for this average since Mar 14, 2020 when it was 1 730 750. The previous week's average was revised up by 500 from 1 859 500 to 1 860 000. Total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 199 000 in Dec and the unemployment rate declined to 3.9 percent, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported on Fri Jan 7. Employment continued to trend up in leisure and hospitality, in professional and business services, in manufacturing, in construction, and in transportation and warehousing. The unemployment rate declined by 0.3 percentage point to 3.9 percent in Dec and the number of unemployed persons decreased by 483,000 to 6.3 million. Over the year, these measures are down by 2.8 percentage points and 4.5 million, respectively. In Feb 2020, prior to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the unemployment rate was 3.5 percent, and unemployed persons numbered 5.7 million.

ECONOMY ・ 3 DAYS AGO