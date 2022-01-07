ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Week Ahead Economic Preview: Week of 10 January 2022

Cover picture for the articleThe following is an extract from IHS Markit's latest Week Ahead Economic Preview. For the full report, please click on the 'Download Full Report' link. The week ahead packs a wealth of economic data to watch with inflation numbers out of the US and China expected to be the highlights. December...

ihsmarkit.com

A Year of transitions: Top-10 Economic Predictions for 2022

IHS Markit economists will reveal our top-10 predictions for the global economy in 2022. Topics include the recovery paths of major economies, trends in interest rates and inflation, trade, exchange rates, financial markets, environmental policies post COP26, as well as geopolitical and social unrest risks. SUBSCRIBE: Apple | Stitcher |...
ihsmarkit.com

Monthly PMI Bulletin: January 2022

The following is an extract from IHS Markit's latest Monthly PMI Bulletin. For the full report, please click on the 'Download Full Report' link. The global economy expanded for an eighteenth straight month in December, according to the JPMorgan Global PMI™ (compiled by IHS Markit). The rate of expansion eased to a three-month low, however, as a surge in COVID-19 cases globally weighed on service sector performance.
ihsmarkit.com

iBoxx ALBI Monthly Update: January 2022

2021 was another year of twists and turns as we marked the end of the second year of the Covid-19 pandemic. We witnessed the emergence of the Delta variant (followed now by Omicron), chaotic upswings and crashes of cryptocurrencies, inflationary pressures with world economies rebounding (as we increasingly learned to live with Covid), as well as the unfolding of the real estate crisis in China in the later stages of the year.
ihsmarkit.com

Daily Global Market Summary - 11 January 2022

All major European and US equity indices closed higher, while APAC markets were mixed. US government bonds closed higher, while most benchmark European bonds closed lower. CDX-NA and European iTraxx closed tighter across IG and high yield. The US dollar closed lower, while oil, natural gas, copper, silver, and gold closed higher. Markets will be focusing on tomorrow morning's 8:30am ET US CPI release for any signs that US consumer prices are stabilizing.
Seekingalpha.com

Inflation And Geopolitics In The Week Ahead

Investors will likely take the high-frequency real sector data with the proverbial pinch of salt until January data available beginning later this month. The Omicron variant may be less fatal than the earlier versions, but it is disrupting economies. The surge in the Delta variant well into Q4 in the US and Europe was already slowing the recoveries. Investors will likely take the high-frequency real sector data with the proverbial pinch of salt until January data available beginning later this month.
ihsmarkit.com

Municipal Calendar Week of January 10th 2022

New issue activity is positioned to return to larger weekly volumes as participants return from the Holiday season to price deals for state and local governments across the nation. Given last year's successful pricing performance, participants remain focused on overarching economic and political developments as issuers across the nation continuously battle pandemic-related disruptions. Recent economic data played a major factor in rate momentum after the December Nonfarm payroll report posted +199k jobs, falling well below street expectations as the national unemployment rate stands at 3.9%. Following last week's economic data, treasuries widened significantly with muni benchmarks following suit, bear steepening by 11-13bps over the course of the week after higher levels of volatility were noted across the macro markets. Muni/UST ratios shifted accordingly with the 10YR ratio hovering at 64% and 30YR posting 77% as investors seek to deploy capital across opportunistic entry points given the uptick in yield across the curve. Lackluster labor market conditions in conjunction with copious amounts of federal spending and expansive monetary injection has fueled increased national inflation figures, placing increased strain on businesses navigating higher prices for basic goods and services. As a result of persistent inflation, market participants forecast accelerated rate hikes throughout the course of the year, with street projections calling for a hike as early as Q1 after federal-driven measures failed to curb rapidly expanding inflation nationwide. Conversations surrounding the Build Back Better plan were recently postponed stemming from outspoken criticism across select democratic senators, raising questions surrounding the trajectory of the $1 Trillion+ social and climate spending package. Stable institutional and retail demand for new issue paper paired with positive mutual fund inflows is setting the scene for increased pricing confidence across the primary arena as issuers finance debt amidst advantageous borrowing rates, while investors seek to deploy capital across premier safe haven investments demonstrated across new issue bonds.
investing.com

The Week Ahead

In the week ending Jan 1, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 207 000, an increase of 7 000 from the previous week's revised level. The previous week's level was revised up by 2 000 from 198 000 to 200 000. The 4-week moving average was 204 500, an increase of 4 750 from the previous week's revised average. The previous week's average was revised up by 500 from 199 250 to 199 750. The advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate was 1.3 percent for the week ending Dec 25, unchanged from the previous week's unrevised rate. The advance number for seasonally adjusted insured unemployment during the week ending Dec 25 was 1 754 000, an increase of 36 000 from the previous week's revised level. The previous week's level was revised up 2 000 from 1 716 000 to 1 718 000. The 4-week moving average was 1 798 750, a decrease of 61 250 from the previous week's revised average. This is the lowest level for this average since Mar 14, 2020 when it was 1 730 750. The previous week's average was revised up by 500 from 1 859 500 to 1 860 000. Total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 199 000 in Dec and the unemployment rate declined to 3.9 percent, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported on Fri Jan 7. Employment continued to trend up in leisure and hospitality, in professional and business services, in manufacturing, in construction, and in transportation and warehousing. The unemployment rate declined by 0.3 percentage point to 3.9 percent in Dec and the number of unemployed persons decreased by 483,000 to 6.3 million. Over the year, these measures are down by 2.8 percentage points and 4.5 million, respectively. In Feb 2020, prior to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the unemployment rate was 3.5 percent, and unemployed persons numbered 5.7 million.
ihsmarkit.com

Global economic growth hit by Omicron but supply tensions ease

The global economy slowed in December as rising COVID-19 case numbers dented the service sector expansion. The fresh virus wave comes at a time when the manufacturing sector is reporting an easing of supply constraints, which had helped raise production levels. The key risk to watch going into 2022 will...
KTLA

Why U.S. inflation is so high, and when it may ease

At first, it didn’t even register as a threat. Then it seemed like a temporary annoyance. Now, inflation is flashing red for the Federal Reserve’s policymakers — and delivering sticker shock to Americans at the used car lot, the supermarket, the gas station, the rental office. On Wednesday, the Labor Department reported that consumer prices […]
KTLA

Inflation rate hit 40-year high as U.S. prices rose 7% in past year

Inflation jumped at its fastest pace in nearly 40 years last month, a 7% spike from a year earlier that is increasing household expenses, eating into wage gains and heaping pressure on President Joe Biden and the Federal Reserve to address what has become the biggest threat to the U.S. economy. Prices have risen sharply for […]
