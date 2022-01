All games listed below were played on Friday, Jan. 7. Divine Child 61, Dearborn Advanced Tech 51: Divine Child hosted Advanced Tech and picked up a hard-fought victory in non-league action. For the Falcons (6-3), Jackson Reynolds scored 28 points in the win and teammate Gannon Blair wrapped up with 18 points. The Lakers (4-3) trailed Divine Child by as many as 19 points in the game before cutting the deficit to five points with three minutes left in the fourth quarter. For ATA, Shawn James netted 17 points, Jayden Williams had 15 points and Noble Knox came away with 10. Both teams are scheduled to get their league seasons underway this week, as the Lakers will host River Rouge on Thursday night and the Falcons will visit Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard on Friday evening.

DEARBORN, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO