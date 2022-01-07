ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Sandwich Wrapper Leads to Apprehension of Illegal New York Hunter

By Boris
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

He would have gotten away with it if it wasn't for that foot-long sub. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation went above and beyond when they responded to reports of illegal hunting activity. After receiving a call about a possible "deer jacking" incident, a DEC officer began investigating the...

hudsonvalleycountry.com

Comments / 0

ABOUT

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

