Coroner identifies man found dead in central Pa. home

HOBBS, New Mexico — A newborn baby boy is recovering after he was discovered in a dumpster and the 18-year-old mother now is facing criminal charges. Alexis Avila, of Hobbs, told investigators she was not aware she was pregnant until Jan. 6, when she began experiencing stomach pain, the Associated Press reports. She unexpectedly gave birth a day later, then reportedly told investigators that she panicked and was unsure what to do. She drove around and decided to leave the baby in the dumpster near a shopping area, police say.

HOBBS, NM ・ 12 HOURS AGO