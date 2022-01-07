ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Jenkins, Lady Buffs seeing progression as calendar turns to new year

By Tanner Cook
Johnson City Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhether it be in Bobby Snyder Gymnasium or Steve Lacy Fieldhouse, former Daniel Boone and current Milligan standout Jaycie Jenkins dominates on the basketball court. Jenkins — who finished her prep career with 1,710 points and more than 800 rebounds — is performing admirably in her sophomore campaign for the Lady...

www.johnsoncitypress.com

