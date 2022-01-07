ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Robot server helps with demand at valley restaurant

By Christian Cazares
8 News Now
8 News Now
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uB0vt_0df63ODi00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The popular valley restaurant Rachel’s Kitchen has recently gotten some extra help in the dining room, but not in the way you might think.

Servi, a robot helping serve tables over the last few weeks, is the newest staff member at the restaurant.

“I think it’s great. She comes over and she delivers. People are not thrilled with interacting with others and it solves that problem,” customer Tiffany Helmey said. “I noticed that it takes the pressure off the people behind the counter. I eat here several times a week and it’s nice to see that pressure off them.”

Servi talks, delivers food, and is helping relieve the business as the limited staff tries to keep up with demand among many employee shortages due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It definitely hasn’t hurt. She is not here to replace anyone but to help the team members that are here. We have been very busy which has been great. She is an extra hand that helps serve guests,” founder of Rachel’s Kitchen Debbie Roxarzade told 8 News Now.

According to Roxarzade, the financial investment into the robot is paying off after she was searching for ways to grow her business during the pandemic.

“We just put the food on top of it, then we set which table it’s going to and we press go, and it goes,” employee Jose Ramirez demonstrated.

So far, Servi is only roaming indoors and gets charged overnight. She can be programmed to do more, and the robotic help could be expanded at other locations.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada State
Nevada Food & Drinks
Local
Nevada Lifestyle
Las Vegas, NV
Restaurants
Las Vegas, NV
Food & Drinks
Nevada State
Nevada Restaurants
Las Vegas, NV
Lifestyle
8 News Now

The Mojave Max Emergence Contest is on again

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – A chance for elementary school students to win a laptop computer, a pizza party and a field trip to The Springs Preserve? It’s all part of a cleverly disguised education program designed to teach young people to Respect, Protect and Enjoy the Mojave Desert. The “Mojave Max Desert Tortoise […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robot#Food Drink
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
8 News Now

Is COVID-19 herd immunity even possible anymore?

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The COVID-19 vaccine was initially thought to give people immunity. But, as time has went on, we have learned that’s not the case. Allen County Health Commissioner, Dr. Matthew Sutter, said that people will start to learn to live with COVID existing. It will circulate just like the flu. “Unfortunately […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
8 News Now

8 News Now

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy