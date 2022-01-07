College football: LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. to enter 2022 NFL Draft

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- LSU Tigers cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. will enter the 2022 NFL Draft, he announced Thursday through The Players' Tribune.

"Everything went so fast, to be honest," Stingley wrote. "When I was young, I played football simply because I loved it, not really thinking about the future. Just enjoying the game, having fun.

"Then it got to this point where I was part of this special bond at LSU. Becoming a national champion and being a part of the real DBU [Defensive Back University]. Those experiences will last me a lifetime, and I'm proud to say I contributed to that. I'll always rep LSU and the brotherhood forever."

Stingley appeared in just three games for the Tigers this past season, recording eight total tackles and one forced fumble. The junior cornerback missed the remainder of the 2021 campaign after undergoing left foot surgery in October.

The 20-year-old Stingley was a consensus All-American in 2019 and earned first-team All-SEC honors in each of his first two seasons (2019-20) at LSU. He is considered one of the top prospects available in the upcoming draft.

Also Thursday, Michigan Wolverines safety Daxton Hill declared for this year's NFL Draft. He is ranked as one of the best safety prospects in the 2022 draft class.

Hill finished second on the Wolverines in total tackles (69) this past season. He also compiled 4.5 tackles for a loss, two interceptions and eight passes defensed.

Hill, an All-Big Ten selection this season, had one year of eligibility remaining.