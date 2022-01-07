ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wanaque, NJ

Wayne Valley over Lakeland: Boys basketball recap

By Marc Narducci
 5 days ago
Ten different players scored as Wayne Valley earned a 70-35 win over Lakeland in Wanaque. Kam Green, a 6-1 senior, led Wayne Valley with 15 points. Wayne Valley (5-2)...

Girls basketball: Madden’s season-high 22 leads Park Ridge past Hawthorne Christian

Ella Madden scored a season-high 22 points to go along with 14 rebounds, four steals and two blocks as Park Ridge defeated Hawthorne Christian on the road, 51-16. Allie Shenloogian recorded four points, four assists and three steals while Kerry Perez chipped in six points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals for Park Ridge (5-2), which has won five of its last six games, bouncing back from a loss at the hands of No. 2 Saddle River Day in its last game on Monday.
PARK RIDGE, NJ
Pope John outlasts Chatham - Girls basketball recap

Alana Robinson recorded 15 points, eight rebounds, six assists and three blocks to lead Pope John to a narrow victory at home over Chatham, 62-59. Madison Miller finished with 14 points, six rebounds and five blocks while Faith Pappas added 11 points, five assists and five rebounds for Pope John (5-5), which improved its record in games decided by five or fewer points to 3-1 this season.
CHATHAM, NJ
Calvary Christian over Piscataway Tech- Girls basketball recap

Raegan Fogarty scored 16 points to lead Calvary Christian to a 52-46 win over Piscataway Tech in Piscataway. Hannah Raike netted 14 points for Calvary Christian (3-1). Rachel Schafer tallied nine points and 13 rebounds in the win. Mattie Miller led Piscataway Tech (3-4) with 16 points. Jaylin Locacio had...
Boys basketball: Carter late charity stripe heroics guides Vineland over Oakcrest

Keeman Carter delivered a go-ahead free throw with 3.7 seconds remaining to lift Vineland to a 61-60 win against Oakcrest in Vineland. Carter finished the night with a career-high 22 points to go with eight rebounds, five steals and one assist. James Hitchens Jr. chipped in for Vineland (7-1) with 13 points, eight boards, four blocks, two dimes and a steal while Nazir Rowell added a well-rounded 14 points, six assists, three rebounds and three steals of his own.
VINELAND, NJ
Boys basketball: Sterling pulls away for win over Paulsboro

Sterling pulled away for a 50-40 win after holding Paulsboro to only five points in the fourth quarter in Somerdale. Senior Mike Ermel led all scorers with 19 points while junior Caleb Mundell added 13 points for Sterling (7-1), which won its fourth straight. Senior Jimmy Zingaro chipped in with seven points.
PAULSBORO, NJ
Wardlaw-Hartridge over South Amboy - Boys basketball recap

Jordan Severino starred for Wardlaw-Hartridge with 26 points and 16 rebounds in its 65-47 win over South Amboy in Edison. Xavier Hinds added 12 points and five assists for Wardlaw-Hartridge, which outscored South Amboy 19-10 in the fourth quarter. Harrison Kilpatrick chipped in with 13 points in the victory. Brandon...
SOUTH AMBOY, NJ
Summit over Chatham - Boys basketball recap

Charlie Schaffer went for 20 points, three rebounds, three assists and one steal for Summit in its 61-39 win against Chatham in Chatham. Brett Colon logged 17 points, eight boards, two dimes and a steal as Rhett Grieco compiled 12 points, three rebounds, two assists and one steal for Summit (3-4).
CHATHAM, NJ
Boys basketball: Parsippany Hills bounces back with win over Boonton

Braylon Moore made five 3-pointers on the way to a team-high 15 points to lead Parsippany Hills to a victory at home over Boonton, 63-51. Julio Tatis finished with 12 points while Simeon Washington added 10 points for Parsippany Hills, which had lost each of its previous four games, including three by five or fewer points.
BOONTON, NJ
East Brunswick Tech tops Somerset Tech - Boys basketball recap

Senior Ryan Sutton had 15 points while senior Juan Hernandez tallied a double-double to help lead East Brunswick Tech to a 57-37 win over Somerset Tech in East Brunswick. Hernandez finished with 10 points and 12 rebounds and senior Brett Allo recorded 11 points and seven rebounds for East Brunswick Tech (1-3). Sophomore Estevan Atanacio added eight points and six rebounds and junior Scott Pede dished out five assists.
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
Timothy Christian over Perth Amboy Tech - Boys basketball recap

Gian Wagner went for 21 points, three steals, two rebounds and an assist for Timothy Christian in its 54-50 win against Perth Amboy Tech in Piscataway. James Hayes compiled 17 points, four rebounds and one steal for Timothy Christian (5-3). Jonas Ramos recorded 15 points while Jamir Brown produced 10...
PERTH AMBOY, NJ
Boys basketball: Tucker nets 32 as Riverside outlasts Florence

Senior Khalil Tucker finished with 32 points in a tight game as Riverside pulled away for a 60-51 win over Florence in Riverside. Junior Kahree Morris-Jones added 19 points for Riverside (4-1), which outscored Florence 19-14 in the fourth quarter after leading 41-37 following the third quarter. Senior Rasheem Harris...
RIVERSIDE, NJ
No. 5 Paramus Catholic over Ramapo - Wrestling recap

Paramus Catholic, No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, rode seven pins to a 79-0 victory in Franklin Lakes. Preston Montague (106), Joseph Cappello (120), Abe Zarestski (126), Zach Ballante (144), Daniel Rella (150), Kostantinos Mavrikidis (165) and Xavier Williams (190) all won their bouts by pins for Paramus Catholic (2-0).
PARAMUS, NJ
