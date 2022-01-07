Wayne Valley over Lakeland: Boys basketball recap

Ella Madden scored a season-high 22 points to go along with 14 rebounds, four steals and two blocks as Park Ridge defeated Hawthorne Christian on the road, 51-16. Allie Shenloogian recorded four points, four assists and three steals while Kerry Perez chipped in six points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals for Park Ridge (5-2), which has won five of its last six games, bouncing back from a loss at the hands of No. 2 Saddle River Day in its last game on Monday.

PARK RIDGE, NJ ・ 2 HOURS AGO