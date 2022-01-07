Wayne Valley over Lakeland: Boys basketball recap
Ten different players scored as Wayne Valley earned a 70-35 win over Lakeland in Wanaque. Kam Green, a 6-1 senior, led Wayne Valley with 15 points. Wayne Valley (5-2)...www.nj.com
