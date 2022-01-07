Jenkins, Lady Buffs seeing progress as calendar turns to new year

Historic Hawk ... Kee girls basketball senior Reagan Mudderman rewrote Kee girls basketball program history in the Lady Hawks’ 44-32 home win over South Winneshiek Tuesday, January 4, as the first five points she scored in that game pushed her past the Kee girls basketball all-time career scoring mark of 1,364 points established by 2007 Kee High School graduate Chandran Duffy. That fifth and historical point came on a lay-up with 1:44 left to play in the first quarter as part of a 25-point performance by the four-year varsity starter for the Lady Hawks. Mudderman put herself within easy striking distance of that record with a 24-point performance just the night before in a 56-33 Kee loss at Waukon, where she is pictured below soaring in for two of those points. View and find out how to purchase this photo and many more by clicking on the Photo Galleries link on this webpage. The individual photo above taken after Mudderman’s historic effort is courtesy of the Kee High School Yearbook.

WAUKON, IA ・ 18 HOURS AGO