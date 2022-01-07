ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Jenkins, Lady Buffs seeing progress as calendar turns to new year

By TANNER COOK tcook@timesnews.net
Kingsport Times-News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILLIGAN COLLEGE — Whether in Bobby Snyder Gymnasium or Steve Lacy Fieldhouse, former Daniel Boone and current Milligan standout Jaycie Jenkins dominates on the basketball court. Jenkins — who finished her prep career with 1,710 points and more than 800 rebounds — is performing admirably in her sophomore...

