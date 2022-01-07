ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Raiders win fifth straight; beat UIC

By WSU Sports Information
WDTN
WDTN
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01P8n8_0df61gqG00

DAYTON – The Wright State men’s basketball team won its fifth straight game on Thursday night behind three double-digit scorers, led by Tanner Holden’s season-best 26 points, as the Raiders took down UIC 90-72 in Horizon League action inside the Nutter Center.

Wright State (7-7, 4-1 HL) led by seven at the half before opening the second 20 minutes on a tear, as the Raiders scored 10 of the first 12 points over a two-minute stretch to gain breathing room. The lead extended out to 62-45 with just under 15 minutes to play as Grant Basile and Tanner Holden combined to score 16 of the Raiders’ 20 second half points up to that moment.

UIC (4-8, 0-3 HL) finished the night with 13 made three-pointers and used the outside shooting to cut the Raider lead down to 10 with 3:45 remaining, but Wright State closed the night by tallying the final eight points of the contest while forcing a pair of UIC turnovers down the stretch to secure the victory.

Holden tallied his sixth straight double-digit scoring game, and his 13th overall in 14 games this season, on the way to his season-high 26 points. He scored 14 of his 26 in the second half as his final line saw a 10-of-17 shooting mark from the floor with six points from the free throw line while he also pulled down eight rebounds.

Basile scored 15 of his 21 points in the second half, making six of his eight baskets over the final 20 minutes as he pulled down six rebounds, passed out three assists and had two blocks. Trey Calvin finished with 19 points, 14 of which came in the first half to get the Raider offense going, adding four rebounds and three assists of his own. AJ Braun, Tim Finke and Andrew Welage all added seven points, with Finke pulling down seven rebounds.

Wright State finished the night shooting 60 percent (34-of-57) from the floor and got to the free throw stripe 22 times, connecting on 16 (73 percent). UIC shot 47 percent (28-of-60) overall and was 13-of-29 from three-point range, but only went to the free throw line three times (3-of-3). The Raiders won the battle on the boards 34-25, outrebounding the Flames on the offensive (11-9) and defensive (23-16) glass.

Wright State closes the homestand with a Saturday afternoon contest against IUPUI, with tipoff set for 2 p.m. inside the Nutter Center. The Raiders then embark on a five-game road stretch before returning home on January 28 to take on Cleveland State on ESPNU.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WDTN

Bryan LaHair named ’22 Dragons manager

Former Major League all-star first baseman Bryan LaHair will become the 11th manager in Dragons history. LaHair will replace Jose Moreno, the Dragons skipper in 2021, who has been promoted within the Reds farm system to Double-A Chattanooga.
MLB
WDTN

CBC: Donate to win NFL tickets

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – You could win big and do some good on January 12-14 by donating blood at the Dayton Community Blood Center. Everyone who donates blood until January 14 will be automatically entered in a drawing for two free tickets to the Bengals Vs. Raiders NFL playoff game on Saturday, January 15. CBC […]
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dayton, OH
Sports
City
Dayton, OH
Local
Ohio Basketball
Dayton, OH
Basketball
Dayton, OH
College Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio College Sports
WDTN

‘Calamity Days’ Springboro Schools close for COVID-19

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WDTN) ­– Springboro Schools are closed for ‘Calamity Days’ Until Tuesday, January 18. According to a release by the school district, all school buildings will be closed on Thursday and Friday, January 13 and 14. Classes will resume in person on Tuesday January 18. “We apologize for the challenges this presents for many […]
SPRINGBORO, OH
WDTN

Raj Soin College of Business among best in country

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Wright State University’s Raj Soin College of Business was named one of the nation’s top business schools by The Princeton Review, the school said on Wednesday. According to a release by Wright State University, The Princeton Review chose the Raj Soin College of Business for its Best Business Schools for 2022. […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

DeWine: Additional Ohio National Guard to be deployed

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Governor Mike DeWine announced on Tuesday additional Ohio National Guard will be deployed to support COVID-19 testing locations. According to the Ohio Department of Health, the total number of National Guard members working with Ohio’s healthcare systems is now at 2,300. Approximately 200 are offering medical support and approximately 2,100 are […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Dayton Metro Library hosting ACT/SAT test prep

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Metro Library will be offering free test prep programs to aid students. Students in grades 7-12 can participate in free Future You: ACT/SAT Practice Test programs to prepare for the upcoming ACT/SAT college exams, according to Dayton Metro Library. All of the following sessions will run from 10 a.m. to […]
DAYTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raiders#Uic#Horizon League#Hl
WDTN

Coronavirus in Ohio Wednesday update: More than 20,000 cases reported

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.  Numbers as of Wednesday, Jan. 12 follow: Total Change New cases 2,246,974 +20,093 Hospitalizations 100,771 +499 ICU admissions 12,158 +44 Deaths* 30,435 +N/A *–Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays The […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Fourth Warmest Year on Record

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – All of the top five warmest years in the Contiguous United States are since 2012. Last year the national average temperature was 54.4 degrees. This is 2.5 degrees above the 20th Century Average. 2021 ranked as the fourth warmest year on record according to the National Centers for Environmental Information. Every […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Mad River Schools go temporarily remote

MAD RIVER, Ohio (WDTN) – Mad River Local Schools is moving to remote learning temporarily for students in preschool and grades 5-12. This will take place on Thursday and Friday, January 13 and 14. According to a release by the school district, students in grades K-4 will continue to have in-person learning during this time, […]
HUBER HEIGHTS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
WDTN

ODH reallocates Ohio’s COVID-19 tests to K-12 schools, colleges

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio Department of Health has announced that it is reallocating the state’s supply of COVID-19 tests to focus on K-12 schools and colleges, and universities. According to a release by the ODH, it has ordered 1.2 million proctored testing kids for January, however, only 400,000 of these kits have been […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Fairborn City Schools goes remote Thursday, Friday

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – The Fairborn City School District will be moving to remote learning Thursday, January 13 and Friday, January 14. The district said on Facebook that the change is due to increased illnesses with both staff and students. Additionally, all extracurricular activities are canceled for those dates. Fairborn City Schools will distribute food […]
FAIRBORN, OH
WDTN

West Carrollton students to learn remotely Thursday

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Students at West Carrollton Schools will learn remotely Thursday, January 13. According to the West Carrollton School District, the change is to allow students and staff to complete quarantine periods after an increase in student and staff COVID-19 cases and exposure. The district said, “The West Carrollton School District has […]
WEST CARROLLTON, OH
WDTN

State of Ohio may deal with Bellbrook superintendent

BELLBROOK, Ohio (WDTN) – The State of Ohio may be willing to plea bargain with Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Superintendent Dr. Doug Cozad. Our partners at Xenia Daily Gazette report Cozad, along with four other board members are facing multiple charges of illegal transaction of public funds and dereliction of duty for the district’s 2019 operating levy campaign. […]
BELLBROOK, OH
WDTN

Body found in Xenia field identified

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating after a woman’s body was found early Tuesday morning. According to Captain Steve Lane with the Xenia Police Department, officers received the call around 7:30 am that a woman’s body had been found in grassy area behind the Thistlewood Apartments on Hollywood Boulevard. On Wednesday, January 12, the […]
XENIA, OH
WDTN

WDTN

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy