Raiders win fifth straight; beat UIC

DAYTON – The Wright State men’s basketball team won its fifth straight game on Thursday night behind three double-digit scorers, led by Tanner Holden’s season-best 26 points, as the Raiders took down UIC 90-72 in Horizon League action inside the Nutter Center.

Wright State (7-7, 4-1 HL) led by seven at the half before opening the second 20 minutes on a tear, as the Raiders scored 10 of the first 12 points over a two-minute stretch to gain breathing room. The lead extended out to 62-45 with just under 15 minutes to play as Grant Basile and Tanner Holden combined to score 16 of the Raiders’ 20 second half points up to that moment.

UIC (4-8, 0-3 HL) finished the night with 13 made three-pointers and used the outside shooting to cut the Raider lead down to 10 with 3:45 remaining, but Wright State closed the night by tallying the final eight points of the contest while forcing a pair of UIC turnovers down the stretch to secure the victory.

Holden tallied his sixth straight double-digit scoring game, and his 13th overall in 14 games this season, on the way to his season-high 26 points. He scored 14 of his 26 in the second half as his final line saw a 10-of-17 shooting mark from the floor with six points from the free throw line while he also pulled down eight rebounds.

Basile scored 15 of his 21 points in the second half, making six of his eight baskets over the final 20 minutes as he pulled down six rebounds, passed out three assists and had two blocks. Trey Calvin finished with 19 points, 14 of which came in the first half to get the Raider offense going, adding four rebounds and three assists of his own. AJ Braun, Tim Finke and Andrew Welage all added seven points, with Finke pulling down seven rebounds.

Wright State finished the night shooting 60 percent (34-of-57) from the floor and got to the free throw stripe 22 times, connecting on 16 (73 percent). UIC shot 47 percent (28-of-60) overall and was 13-of-29 from three-point range, but only went to the free throw line three times (3-of-3). The Raiders won the battle on the boards 34-25, outrebounding the Flames on the offensive (11-9) and defensive (23-16) glass.

Wright State closes the homestand with a Saturday afternoon contest against IUPUI, with tipoff set for 2 p.m. inside the Nutter Center. The Raiders then embark on a five-game road stretch before returning home on January 28 to take on Cleveland State on ESPNU.

