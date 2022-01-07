ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

One woman is dead after rear-ending a pickup truck on Route 26

localdvm.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Maryland State Police spokesperson confirmed to WDVM that...

www.localdvm.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

White House says will double COVID-19 tests for schools

Jan 12 (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Wednesday announced a new set of measures to keep classes open, including doubling COVID-19 testing capacity in schools with 10 million more tests, as the Omicron variant spreads rapidly through the United States. The United States reported 1.35 million new coronavirus infections...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hagerstown, MD
Accidents
Local
Maryland Accidents
City
Accident, MD
State
Maryland State
City
Hagerstown, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Hagerstown, MD
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maryland State Police#Traffic Accident#Wdvm#Kia

Comments / 0

Community Policy