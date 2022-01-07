ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildwood, NJ

Hans leads Wildwood to victory over Gloucester Catholic - Boys basketball recap

By Craig Epstein
NJ.com
NJ.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Junior Hans netted 20 points for Wildwood in its 51-37 victory over Gloucester Catholic in Wildwood. Wildwood (5-2) got out to a hot start, as it led 12-2 at...

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Times of Trenton swimming notebook: Area teams climb power-point standings

The march continues toward the championship portion of the schedule for the area’s swimming teams, and so continues Princeton’s unbeaten run. The Tigers ensured their status as the last unbeaten team in the Colonial Valley Conference with last Thursday’s win over West Windsor-Plainsboro South, with the Tiger boys at 8-0 and the girls at 7-0. Four more CVC meets are on the docket as Princeton looks to complete a second straight perfect run through the league, first against Trenton at home on Thursday before continuing with the home finale against Nottingham on Jan. 18, at Lawrence on Jan. 20, and at Steinert on Jan. 25.
TRENTON, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gloucester County, NJ
Basketball
Wildwood, NJ
Sports
Gloucester County, NJ
Education
Wildwood, NJ
Education
County
Gloucester County, NJ
City
Wildwood, NJ
Wildwood, NJ
Basketball
Gloucester County, NJ
Sports
NJ.com

Boys basketball: Parsippany Hills bounces back with win over Boonton

Braylon Moore made five 3-pointers on the way to a team-high 15 points to lead Parsippany Hills to a victory at home over Boonton, 63-51. Julio Tatis finished with 12 points while Simeon Washington added 10 points for Parsippany Hills, which had lost each of its previous four games, including three by five or fewer points.
BOONTON, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boys Basketball#The Boys#Catholic Church#Highschool#Gloucester Catholic#N J High School Sports
NJ.com

Who are N.J.’s top high school football recruits? Presenting the NJ.com Top 50, Jan. 2022 (Part 3 of 5)

If you want to know who New Jersey’s top high school football recruits are, regardless of grade, then you’ve come to the right place. Presenting the NJ.com Top 50 countdown of the state’s top football recruits. We are highlighting 10 recruits each day, culminating in a top 10 and crowning of New Jersey’s top high school football recruit on Friday.
HIGH SCHOOL
NJ.com

As COVID continues to impact HS sports, NJSIAA amends rules for winter season

The association approved the measures unanimously at its Executive Committee meeting. The 60-percent rule relaxed to allow for schedule changes: The NJSIAA is relaxing the 60-percent rule, which states that teams must play 60 percent of their games against in-state opponents in order to qualify for the state tournament. The alteration now allows any schedule where the original intent was to comply with that rule. “To qualify for a waiver, a school must be able to show that its original schedule, as of the competition start date, had enough NJ-based competition that would have met or exceeded the 60 percent requirement,” the revision reads.
HIGH SCHOOL
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
181K+
Followers
89K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy