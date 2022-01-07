Clearview over Williamstown - Girls basketball recap
Ana Pellecchia scored a game-high 18 points and Emma Steidle added 17 in Clearview’s 49-39 win over Williamstown in Williamstown. Pellecchia and Steidle each...www.nj.com
Ana Pellecchia scored a game-high 18 points and Emma Steidle added 17 in Clearview’s 49-39 win over Williamstown in Williamstown. Pellecchia and Steidle each...www.nj.com
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0