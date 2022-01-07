ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Lexington Public Library will be closed Friday

By Steve Rogers
WTVQ
 5 days ago

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Due to the current winter weather and deteriorating...

www.wtvq.com

The Hill

W.Va. governor 'extremely unwell' after positive COVID-19 test

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice (R) announced on Tuesday he had tested positive for COVID-19 and was feeling "extremely unwell." According to press release, Justice, who is fully vaccinated and boosted, got tested after experiencing a "sudden onset of symptoms." West Virginia first lady Cathy Justice tested negative on Tuesday evening.
