Alabama was down its top pass catcher and now it will play the rest of the CFP final without its big-play threat. Crimson Tide receiver Jameson Williams went down with what looked like a serious left knee injury with 12:35 left in the second quarter Monday night against Georgia. The junior from St. Louis had caught a 40-yard pass down the middle when a non-contact move appeared to injure his left knee.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO