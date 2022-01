RJ Barrett again eclipsed the 30-point mark, defeating the Spurs, as the Knicks have suddenly won their last four games at home. After a shellacking at the hands of the Boston Celtics, the New York Knicks (20-21) got some much-needed home cooking against the young San Antonio Spurs (15-24) coming off an overtime loss to the Brooklyn Nets last night. New York dominated the inexperienced Spurs in a 111-96 drubbing—winning their fourth straight home game in the process.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO