Boston leads No. 1 South Carolina past No. 13 LSU, 66-60

Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 5 days ago

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Aliyah Boston had 19 points and 18 rebounds, and top-ranked South...

HuffingtonPost

Nick Saban Interrupts Press Conference After Loss And You Need To Hear This

Crusty Alabama football coach Nick Saban showed his softer side after his team’s loss to Georgia in the national championship game on Monday. (Watch the video below.) The Crimson Tide’s dejected quarterback Bryce Young and linebacker Will Anderson Jr. had just fielded questions from reporters when Saban motioned for the players to stick around. He asked if he could share a few words.
NFL
San Angelo LIVE!

The Crimson Tide Take on the Bulldogs for the CFP National Championship

INDIANAPOLIS, IN- The #1 Alabama Crimson Tide take on the #3 Georgia Bulldogs in a game dubbed “The Rematch” tonight at 7:00 p.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. Back on December 4, 2021, the Bulldogs lost to Alabama 41-24 in the SEC Championship game in Atlanta. Georgia had been ranked #1 leading up to the final rankings. It has happened 5 times in college football history where two teams met in the regular season and then had national championship implications. So far, every game has favored the loser of the 1st matchup. This is also the 1st rematch for a national title…
The Spun

College Football World Surprised By Nick Saban’s Decision

The College Football Playoff national title game reached halftime with Alabama holding a 9-6 lead over Georgia. Shortly before halftime, though, fans were confused by a decision from head coach Nick Saban. With Georgia pinned deep in its own territory, the Bulldogs seemed fine with just trying to run out the clock.
Aliyah Boston
Dawn Staley
hawaiitelegraph.com

No. 8 Duke on alert for ACC clash with Wake Forest

This is the kind of game that Wake Forest has been coveting for more than a decade -- a home contest with big implications for both teams. No. 8 Duke will oppose Wake Forest on Wednesday night in Winston-Salem, N.C. "It's going to be pumped," Wake Forest guard Alondes Williams...
Louisiana State University
College Sports
Basketball
Sports
FanSided

UNC Basketball: Roy Williams headed back to Allen Fieldhouse

Former UNC basketball head coach Roy Williams is headed back to Allen Fieldhouse to watch a game for the first time in nearly two decades. Former University of North Carolina head coach Roy Williams and his wife, Wanda, will be back in Lawrence, Kansas on Tuesday night to watch his former team, the Kansas Jayhawks, take on the Iowa State Cyclones in a matchup of top-15 Big 12 programs.
saturdaydownsouth.com

Georgia DB enters portal as grad transfer, per report

After getting a national championship ring, a Georgia defensive back will look to finish his college football career elsewhere. Ameer Speed, a starter in 3 of UGA’s 15 games, has reportedly entered the NCAA transfer portal. A Jacksonville, Florida native, Speed joined the Bulldogs in 2017. Over 5 seasons,...
TheAtlantaVoice

Georgia wins their first National Championship in 41 years

INDIANAPOLIS — Two of college football’s southern titans took over Indiana’s capital city for a couple days before their match-up in Lucas Oil Stadium. This is the second time in the last four years that the Georgia Bulldogs had to face the Alabama Crimson Tide in the National Championship and many of us remember how […] The post Georgia wins their first National Championship in 41 years appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
