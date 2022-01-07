ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder County, CO

Biden touring Marshall Fire scene: What we know about Friday’s visit

By Nick Wills
 5 days ago

DENVER (KDVR) — A week after north-central Colorado was hit with the most devastating fire in its history, the leader of the U.S. has announced plans to visit the areas and the people hit hardest by this unexpected tragedy.

President Joe Biden will be welcomed by Gov. Jared Polis and Congressman Joe Neguse when he touches down on Friday ahead of his trip to the area devastated by the Marshall Fire, which presumedly claimed two lives only a week ago.

The record-setting fire sparked up on Dec. 30 and resulted in the burning of 6,000 acres and nearly 1,100 structures across Superior, Louisville and unincorporated Boulder County in under a day.

Debris removal program set up for Marshall Fire-affected residents as toxic dangers linger in aftermath

In addition to speaking, the president is expected to meet with families who lost their homes and the local elected officials who have been ceaselessly spearheading recovery efforts.

Neguse has spoken of his intention to discuss urgently needed federal aid with the president.

“This week, many in the Boulder County community are beginning the long road to recovery in the wake of the unprecedented and terrible Marshall Fire,” Neguse said.

FOX31 will have full TV coverage of the president’s Friday visit in addition to extended online coverage, which can be found at FOX31 NOW .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

