ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Update on the latest sports

wcn247.com
 5 days ago

UNDATED (AP) — The New York Knicks earned a wild win against the Boston Celtics on Thursday. Evan Fournier poured in 41 points against his former team, and RJ Barrett nailed a 3-pointer at the buzzer as the Knicks rallied to beat the Celtics, 108-105. Fournier was 15 of 25 from...

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Daryl Morey reportedly trying to move Tobias Harris too?

With the NBA trade deadline closing in, rumor season is really starting to heat up. First it was the Cavaliers as a sleeper team in the Ben Simmons trade sweepstakes. Then it was the Hawks entering the fray. And now it sounds like Daryl Morey is trying to make the...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jayson Tatum
CBS Boston

Celtics Reportedly Interested In Another Reunion With Jeff Green, Along With Trading For Suns Big Man Jalen Smith

BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Stevens could turn to an old friend to help bolster the Celtics’ depth ahead of the NBA trade deadline. Boston is reportedly interested in acquiring Jeff Green from the Denver Nuggets. That comes via Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, who discussed a number of trade rumors on the HoopsHype Podcast on Wednesday. In addition to Green, Scotto said the Celtics also have eyes on Suns big man Jalen Smith, whom they’ve expressed interest in acquiring over recent weeks. Smith would make a lot more sense for Boston, given that he’s a 21-year-old former lottery pick averaging 7.5 points and...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball#Jets#Buccaneers#Ap#The New York Knicks#The Boston Celtics#Nba News Warriors#Golden State Warriors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
wcn247.com

Djokovic acknowledges `error in judgment"

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic says knew he’d tested positive for COVID-19 when he attended a newspaper interview and photo shoot in Serbia last month. He acknowledged today he made an “error of judgment” and should have immediately gone into isolation. In a statement posted to his social media accounts, the tennis star also blamed “human error” by his support team for failing to declare that he had traveled in the two-week period before entering Australia. Upon arrival, his visa was revoked and then reinstated. The ongoing saga is over whether he should be allowed into the country despite not being vaccinated against COVID-19. The news that Djokovic would be allowed into the country provoked an initial outcry and the dispute has since overshadowed the lead-up to the Australian Open.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy