Update on the latest sports

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic says knew he’d tested positive for COVID-19 when he attended a newspaper interview and photo shoot in Serbia last month. He acknowledged today he made an “error of judgment” and should have immediately gone into isolation. In a statement posted to his social media accounts, the tennis star also blamed “human error” by his support team for failing to declare that he had traveled in the two-week period before entering Australia. Upon arrival, his visa was revoked and then reinstated. The ongoing saga is over whether he should be allowed into the country despite not being vaccinated against COVID-19. The news that Djokovic would be allowed into the country provoked an initial outcry and the dispute has since overshadowed the lead-up to the Australian Open.

NFL ・ 12 HOURS AGO