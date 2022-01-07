ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greeneville, TN

Former Greene Devil Will Albright enters NCAA transfer portal

By Kenny Hawkins
WJHL
WJHL
 5 days ago

Knoxville, TN — Vols long snapper Will Albright who also did some work at linebacker in the spring became the first Volunteer since the 2021 season ended a week ago to enter the portal…
Albright signed with the Vols in their 2020 class out of Greeneville High School, where he also played linebacker and wide receiver on a pair of state championship teams in 2017 and 2018.
Albright, who won the starting position going into the 2020 season, will have up to four remaining years should he move on to another program.

