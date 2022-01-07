ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane County, WA

Driving safely alongside plows

KHQ Right Now
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo avoid accidents and help get the roads clear quicker, WSDOT has some tips on how to...

www.khq.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Spokane County, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wsdot
The Hill

W.Va. governor 'extremely unwell' after positive COVID-19 test

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice (R) announced on Tuesday he had tested positive for COVID-19 and was feeling "extremely unwell." According to press release, Justice, who is fully vaccinated and boosted, got tested after experiencing a "sudden onset of symptoms." West Virginia first lady Cathy Justice tested negative on Tuesday evening.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy