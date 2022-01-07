3 keys to BYU’s win against Pacific

Jaxson Dart is officially in the transfer portal. BYU fans have been hoping this would happen since the day that Dart signed his initial National Letter of Intent with USC last year. His performance as a true freshman in Los Angeles only caused more lamentation from Provo. It became clear that Dart has an NFL future and that he would excel in the BYU offense. Now the Cougars get their second chance at landing the five-star quarterback who took the world by storm at Corner Canyon High School.

PROVO, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO