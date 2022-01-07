ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 keys to BYU’s win against Pacific

By Jeff Call
Deseret News
Deseret News
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BYU (13-3, 1-0) defeated Pacific 73-51 in the West Coast Conference opener Thursday night at the Marriott Center. BYU scored five points over the final three seconds of the first half...

