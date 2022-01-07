ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andrew Garfield Says He’s ‘Definitely Open’ to Another ‘Spider-Man’ Movie

By Althea Legaspi
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 5 days ago

Andrew Garfield said he’s “definitely open” to making another Spider-Man movie following his return in Spider-Man: No Way Home . In an exclusive interview with Variety , he opened up about his long-kept secret return to the franchise, which found The Amazing Spider-Man and The Amazing Spider-Man 2 star teaming up with veteran Spider-Man Tobey Maguire to assist Tom Holland’s Peter Parker repair the multiverse.

During the interview, (warning: spoilers ahead), Garfield said he never expected to play Peter Parker again, but when producers Amy Pascal and Kevin Feige and director Jon Watts approached him, he couldn’t resist.

“The pitch was really, really enticing. They said, ‘You played this character in your way and what would you want to explore if you had an opportunity? If you were dumped into this other universe and faced with this younger you and this older you, how will you respond?'” He added that the mentorship and brotherhood themes were “a big spiritual journey to go on, man. And then we just milked out all the fun we could possibly have.”

Stepping back into the role also gave him the opportunity to tie up loose ends for his Peter Parker. “I love that character and I’m grateful that I got to work with these incredible actors, this incredible director, and Marvel in conjunction with Sony,” he said. “It was joyful, and a feeling of closure for me. There was so many unanswered questions for my Peter, where we left it. I got to step back in and get some healing for him. And also really supporting [Holland’s] Peter, and honoring his character completing that trilogy, not distracting or detracting from it.”

While he kept things on the down low about his No Way Home appearance before the film was released, he was a bit more candid about if he’d be willing to reprise the role.

“I mean, yes, definitely open to something if it felt right,” he said. “Peter and Spider-Man, those characters are all about service, to the greater good and the many. He’s a working-class boy from Queens that knows struggle and loss and is deeply empathetic. I would try to borrow Peter Parker’s ethical framework in that, if there was an opportunity to step back in and tell more of that story, I would have to feel very sure and certain in myself.”

