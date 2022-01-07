ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Ingram scores 32, Pelicans beat depleted Warriors 101-96

ESPN
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS -- — Brandon Ingram broke out of a shooting slump with 32 points and the New Orleans Pelicans snapped a three-game skid with a 101-96 victory over the depleted Golden State Warriors on Thursday night. “You could tell from the start of the game that he...

