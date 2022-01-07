ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coldwater, MI

Coldwater meets Marshall Friday in I8 battle of unbeatens

By FOX 17 News
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 5 days ago
A new contender has thrown its hat in the ring in the Interstate Eight.

Marshall (2-0, 5-0) already has impressive non-conference wins over Otsego and Gull Lake, the Redhawks get their biggest test to date Friday hosting Coldwater (2-0, 3-0) in a league showdown.

These teams are two of the three reaming unbeatens in the I8 as defending league champion Pennfield (2-0, 5-0) also figures to a factor in the league race again.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page .

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter

