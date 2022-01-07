ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, VA

Abracadabra: New Kent vanquishes Jamestown 51-26

By Citizen Staff
Henrico Citizen
Henrico Citizen
 5 days ago
New Kent left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Jamestown 51-26 in a Virginia girls basketball matchup on January 6.

You're reading the most comprehensive coverage of Central Virginia high school sports, powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and join nearly a million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. To learn about how your business can become a sponsor of this coverage, e-mail citizen@henricocitizen.com.

