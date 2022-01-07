Upstate medical lab sees rapid increase in COVID-19 tests, hiring hundreds to help

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Premier Medical Laboratory Services (PMLS) is now hiring hundreds of employees, after seeing an increase in COVID-19 tests recently.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, we have been testing for COVID alongside all of our other medical diagnostic offerings that we have here, but especially recently, the omicron variant, we have seen a substantial increase in the amount of tests coming in…about a 250% increase over the past two weeks,” said Kristina Loughrey, Director of Communications at Premier Medical Laboratory Services.

Staff at Premier Medical said they get shipments of COVID-19 tests, every three to four hours at their Greenville facility. Company leaders said with the influx of tests, it poses an immediate need.

“I would say with this Omicron variant, it has presented a challenge in making sure that we have enough people here,” Loughrey said. “We can process about 300,000 samples per a day, but to have the staff to meet that capability, that’s something that we’re building up right now,” Loughrey said. “And so, with this new variant, with the influx in testing, we have been a little bit spread a little bit more thin with the current staff that we have, so that is why we are looking to add more people right now,” she said.

According to a press release, leaders said, “throughout the pandemic, we’ve been proactive in fulfilling our staffing needs,” said Kevin Murdock, CEO and Founder of Premier Medical Laboratory Services. “To ensure that we continue to properly meet testing demands amid this new surge, we are looking to vastly expand our team and to provide jobs in the community.”

The company runs COVID-19 testing for professional sports teams, schools, colleges, large corporations, and health departments across the nation and in the Upstate.

“It’s been night and day pretty much. It’s a completely different year and we’re still busy, and we’re going to keep getting busier. It’s crazy,” said Kenneth Saathoff, Lab Data Entry Clerk at Premier Medical Laboratory Services. “I can’t even explain how much this surprises me on how busy we are,” he said.

Saathoff said the work that is being done is very important during this pandemic.

“Right now, this is actually very important. I actually know people who’ve had COVID, don’t know if we’ve got their tests here, but it’s one of those things where if they don’t know if they have COVID or not, it could be too late,” Saathoff said. “I actually lose a good friend of mine to COVID, because he didn’t get his test results back in time in another area. “It’s scary to see what can happen to somebody that you’ve been closed to and graduated high school with,” he said.

Saathoff is hoping others will join the team to help the community.

“It’s fun sometimes. It’s hard work and what we’re doing, it makes a difference. It actually helps the community to know how many we need to quarantine to keep it from getting even worst,” Saathoff said. “Everything that we’re doing is for them. Yeah, it’s hard on us, but we’re doing it to make everybody’s life easier,” he said.

“Having the proper staff in place so that we can accumulate that data and contribute to the progress in getting past this, is something that’s really important to us here,” Loughrey said. “Anybody out there that’s looking for a job that wants to be a part of a great team, and make a difference right now, and sort of pitch in and get here on the frontlines with us and helping out, I would urge you to reach out to our HR department,” she said.

To apply for the positions, visit PMSL’s website .

