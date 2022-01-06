ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Cheap & Easy Home Heating Fixes To Save You Money

cbslocal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — When it gets this cold, it’s tempting to crank up the heat. But with energy bills on the rise, you may want to consider ways to make your space more efficient. Michelle Gransee with the Minnesota State Energy Office says turning your thermostat down...

minnesota.cbslocal.com

The Independent

Energy firm apologises after telling customers to ‘cuddle pets’ to keep warm

Britain’s third-largest energy supplier has apologised after it advised customers to “have a cuddle with your pets” to stay warm and save on heating bills.According to the Financial Times, Ovo Energy last week emailed customers a list of 10 “simple and cost-effective ways to keep warm this winter”.As well as cuddling pets for warmth, other tips included “challenging the kids to a hula hoop competition”, “doing star jumps”, and “cleaning the house”.It came as Britain’s cost-of-living crisis is expected to worsen.I'm not sure who signed off a marketing campaign telling people to wear a jumper and eat porridge instead of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
This Tower Space Heater Is So Effective, Shoppers Rely on It to Reduce Heating Bills in the Winter

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. With winter weather in full force in many parts of the country, you may be looking for new ways to stay warm, whether that means prancing around the house in a set of cozy slippers or slurping bowls of hot soup every evening. But to guarantee that you'll really stay warm at home, it's worth investing in a space heater, like the Lasko Ceramic Tower Heater that has the approval of thousands of Amazon shoppers.
ELECTRONICS
ABC13 Houston

Power Wizard wants to save you money every month!

Our city is full of exciting people, places and businesses! H-Town Spotlight is a fun and informative segment that showcases all that Houston has to offer!. In our January 12 segment, we will talk with the experts at Power Wizard! If you are struggling with a high electricity bills and are looking to cut costs this company may be your answer! Power Wizard strives to make sure you never have to overpay for electricity! They specialize in finding and comparing electricity rates, so you no longer have to spend your valuable time searching for the best plan. With your past bill and electricity consumption data, they use the latest smart technology that looks for and compares hundreds of electricity plans within seconds to find the perfect one for you. Power Wizard's technology was originated by a team of energy professionals who saw ongoing price uncertainty in the electricity market. Mainly the fact that no two homes use electricity the same way makes it very difficult to identify a plan that is suited for your needs and lifestyle, especially with countless choices, deals and gimmicks floating around the market. Taking all these factors in mind and focused on the idea that not one person should overpay for power, they set out to use this state-of-the-art technology and excellent customer service to ensure that your lights stay on and your bill stays low. For more information on how you may be able to save with Power Wizard click here.
HOUSTON, TX
yourerie

Your Money: Easy money-saving challenges you can implement

January is the time of year that we all want to make changes and saving money is usually one of them. Frugal Fashionista Valerie Weaver joined JET 24 Action News to give a few easy money saving challenges that you can implement. You won’t even miss the cash!
PERSONAL FINANCE
Wrcbtv.com

Safely heating your home during cold temperatures

Temperatures are continuing to drop and the Chattanooga Fire Department wants to make sure you are safely heating your homes. "We'll get a lot of calls from either wall heaters that come on and people have pushed couches or fabric up against it that will start a fire. So we make sure to remind people that those can come on,” said William Matlock, the Chattanooga Fire Marshal, "It's always good to remind people, make sure you keep three feet clear around all heating appliances. That includes wall-mounted heaters, electrical wall heaters, or kerosene heaters, or any type of portable space heater you have."
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Real Simple

7 Wedding Budget Tips to Save You Money on Your Big Day

So you're getting married—congratulations! If you're planning on having anything other than a courthouse wedding, it is likely you're going to have to shell out some serious cash. There's a lot of pressure on weddings to be Pinterest-perfect these days, with Business Insider reporting that extravagant weddings are on...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
WKTV

Is the warm weather saving you money on snow removal?

Tom Gehrig is the owner of Evergreen Lawn and Tree. He contracts out snow removal services for the season, but explains why many contractors will also come and plow on an as needed basis. "If it’s a bad winter they’re going to have the extra revenue from the per-time customers,...
UTICA, NY
Woman's World

12 Best Indoor Electric Heaters for Large Rooms to Stay Warm Through The Winter

As the day goes by and turns into night, we can’t help but try to stay warm. And while you’re feeling toasty under the covers and drinking hot chocolate after a long day of work, you may want to suggest getting an indoor electric heater. Instead of increasing the temperature from the thermostat and risking a high electric bill, a space heater can warm an entire room faster, so you don’t have to pile up several layers of sweaters and throw blankets. Here, we have compiled a list of the best indoor electric heaters for large rooms.
HOME & GARDEN
coolmompicks.com

7 quick things you can do right now to make money, save money, or manage money better in 2022

If you have a few minutes to spare, you can literally save money. And that sounds like a good way to start the new year, right?. Of course I’m sure a lot of us have some version of “get my finances in order” on our list of New Year’s resolutions, or “be wealthy beyond my wildest dreams” on our vision boards. Well, I think both of those things are a stretch for me (let alone creating a vision board), but as a realist with limited free time, there are a few things I can recommend.
PERSONAL FINANCE
99.5 WKDQ

Bathroom Hack: Toothpaste Tubes In Your Toilet Tank

I saw a simple bathroom hack on Facebook that will keep your toilet clean and smelling fresh that you might want to try. One of the household chores that people hate doing is cleaning the toilet. I'll admit, that it grosses me out, but not as much as seeing a filthy, smelly toilet. It has to be clean in order for my tushy to sit on it. However, working up the motivation to clean the bathroom can sometimes be a chore within itself. A couple of days ago, my dad shared a video with me on easy bathroom hacks that actually work. One of these hacks in particular really stood out to me and I had to share it with you too.
HOME & GARDEN

