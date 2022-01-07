ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

Cockburn leads Illini past Maryland, 76-64

By Dave Jobe
FOX 2
FOX 2
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rfmYs_0df5vISw00

Just another double-double for Kofi Cockburn to lead Illinois to a 76-64 win over Maryland on Thursday night in Champaign. Cockburn scored 23 points and grabbed 18 rebounds to lead the Illini to their fourth straight Big Ten Conference win. The Illini led 21-7 in the first half, but saw the lead evaporate before halftime. Maryland actually led 34-30 at the break. Trent Frazier keyed a second half Illinois rally scoring eight straight points to put the Illini ahead to stay. Frazier scored 16 points in the game, 14 of them in the second half. Cockburn also sparked the Illini rally with three big dunks in the second. The victory improves the Illinois season record to 11-3 and a perfect 4-0 in Big Ten play.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

FOX2Now

Georgia takes down Alabama to win National Championship

After a slow first half, the Georgia Bulldogs ran and passed their way past #1 Alabama to win the National Championship in college football, 33-18 on Monday night in Indianapolis, IN. Trailing 9-6 going into the third quarter, Georgia scored the first touchdown of the game on Zamir White’s one yard run, giving the Bulldogs a 13-9 lead. A controversial turnover awarded to Alabama got the Crimson Tide back in the game. They scored a few plays after Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett’s fumble, when Bama QB Bryce Young threw a 3 yard TD pass to Cameron Latu and it was 18-13 for the Tide.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX2Now

Saint Louis soccer makes historic statement in 2022 MLS SuperDraft

ST. LOUIS (KTVI)- Tuesday was a record day for Saint Louis University men’s soccer, even though the Billikens’ season ended in December in the NCAA tournament. In 2015, four Billikens were selected in the MLS SuperDraft, back when the process was four rounds long, with all picks coming in rounds 2-4. On Tuesday, four were drafted in the first round alone, with the potential for more in the three-round process.
MLS
FOX 2

TKO: Coaching is nerve racking

TKO: “The Kilcoyne Opinion” now knows first hand how tough coaching can be. After a nerve racking experience coaching 5th grade boys, TKO has a new appreciation for the job real coaches do.
COMBAT SPORTS
FOX 2

St. Louis Cardinals lose potential pitching depth with Jon Lester’s retirement

ST. LOUIS–The Cardinals headed into the lockout with a starting rotation for 2022 which appears largely set, at least on paper. Adam Wainwright, Jack Flaherty, Miles Mikolas, Dakota Hudson and Steven Matz are all signed for this coming season. But if 2021 taught people anything, it’s that you can never have enough depth on a […]
MLB
FOX 2

15 years since the ‘Missouri Miracle’: How two kidnapped boys were found

ST. LOUIS – Wednesday marks the 15 year anniversary of the “Missouri Miracle”, the day missing boys Shawn Hornbeck and Ben Ownby were found. Hornbeck had been missing for more than 4 years, Ownby four days. The boys were discovered in a Kirkwood apartment. Michael Devlin is serving life in prison after being convicted of […]
FOX 2

Opening arguments in Bethalto, Ill. triple murder case could start today

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. – Opening arguments could begin Tuesday in a 2019 triple murder in Bethalto, Illinois. Brady Witcher, 41, is charged in the execution-style deaths of 59-year-old Shari Yates, her son 30-year old Andrew Brooks, and roommate 32-year-old John McMillan. Witcher and his friend Brittany McMillan are also charged with murder and other crimes in Alabama and Tennessee. “These terrible […]
BETHALTO, IL
Cannabis sales double in Illinois

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Recreational marijuana has been legal in Illinois for two years. Sales doubled in the last year. The state brought in more than 1.3 billion dollars in marijuana sales in 2021. That number was about 670 million dollars in 2020. The state spends 25% of marijuana sales tax revenue on a grant […]
FOX 2

Jimmy Kimmel’s St. Louis-born wife guesses who gets Clayton Echard’s final rose

ST. LOUIS – Two episodes of Eureka native Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor” have aired, and people are already guessing who will get the final rose. One of those guesses comes directly from Jimmy Kimmel’s St. Louis-born wife. When Echard appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live ” on Monday, Kimmel said his wife Molly McNearney […]
FOX 2

FOX 2

