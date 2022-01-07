Cockburn leads Illini past Maryland, 76-64

Just another double-double for Kofi Cockburn to lead Illinois to a 76-64 win over Maryland on Thursday night in Champaign. Cockburn scored 23 points and grabbed 18 rebounds to lead the Illini to their fourth straight Big Ten Conference win. The Illini led 21-7 in the first half, but saw the lead evaporate before halftime. Maryland actually led 34-30 at the break. Trent Frazier keyed a second half Illinois rally scoring eight straight points to put the Illini ahead to stay. Frazier scored 16 points in the game, 14 of them in the second half. Cockburn also sparked the Illini rally with three big dunks in the second. The victory improves the Illinois season record to 11-3 and a perfect 4-0 in Big Ten play.

