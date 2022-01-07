ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
London copper up on supply concerns but set for biggest weekly fall since Nov

By Eileen Soreng
 5 days ago

Jan 7 (Reuters) - London copper prices rose on Friday, supported by a rebound in equities and tight supply, but a firmer dollar and expectations of an early U.S. interest rate hike kept the metal on track for its biggest weekly decline since November.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 0.5% at $9,575.5 a tonne as of 0810 GMT, but was down 1.5% for the week.

The most-traded February copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed down 0.5% at 69,520 yuan ($10,910.69) a tonne.

Market sentiment improved a little bit after participants digested the hawkish U.S. Federal Reserve's minutes of December policy meeting, a Singapore-based trader said, adding that concerns over tight supply, already affected by COVID-19-related controls, were exacerbated by the unrest in Kazakhstan. read more

On-warrant copper stocks in LME-registered warehouses were last at 80,525 tonnes, up from a historic low of 14,150 tonnes in October but far below peaks seen in August.

Asian shares snapped two days of losses, as investors awaited U.S. jobs data, while the dollar index was headed for its first weekly gain in three.

While a firmer U.S. dollar makes greenback-priced metals more expensive to holders of other currencies, an interest rate hike could trim liquidity in financial markets and slow recovery in the world's biggest economy.

The LME aluminium contract was headed for its biggest weekly rise since October, mostly driven by surging power prices in Europe prompting output cuts at smelters.

"The global aluminium market will remain undersupplied in 2022 (as well)... A reversal of temporary closures in China in spring might still lead aluminium prices down, but we believe that ultimately, aluminium fundamentals remain strong," according to a BofA Global Research report.

Aluminium was up 1.9% to $2,976.5 a tonne, nickel rose 1.4% to $20,665, lead edged 0.4% higher to $2,316, zinc gained 0.9% to $3,581.5 and tin rose 0.9% to $39,495.

* ShFE aluminium gained 2.3% to 21,130 yuan a tonne, after hitting a peak since Oct. 27 earlier. Nickel rose 0.8% to 152,490 yuan a tonne, zinc was up 0.2% at 24,500 yuan, lead climbed 1.9% to 15,415 yuan and tin rose 0.8% to 298,100 yuan.

* Sentiment was further buoyed after Beijing reiterated the need to pay more attention to stabilising growth which bolstered hopes of policy easing.

* Indonesia's power emergency which triggered a coal export ban is over but the government will still continue to discuss policies in this area on Friday, a senior cabinet minister told local media. read more

($1 = 6.3754 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; editing by Rashmi Aich and Jason Neely

Related
Reuters

Oil rises 2% on U.S. crude drawdown, weaker dollar

NEW YORK, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Oil prices hit two-month highs on Wednesday on tight supply as crude inventories in the United States, the world's top consumer, fell to their lowest since 2018, and as the dollar weakened and worries eased about the Omicron coronavirus variant. U.S. crude inventories fell...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

EIA reports a weekly drop in U.S. crude stocks, gasoline inventories rise

The Energy Information Administration reported on Wednesday that U.S. crude inventories fell by 4.6 million barrels for the week ended Jan. 7. On average, analysts had forecast a fall of 1.6 million barrels, according to a poll conducted by S&P Global Platts. The American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday reported a 1.1 million-barrel decline, according to sources. The EIA also reported weekly inventory increases of 8 million barrels for gasoline and 2.5 million barrels for distillates. The S&P Global Platts survey expected supply gains of 3 million barrels for gasoline and 2 million barrels for distillates. The EIA data showed crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., Nymex delivery hub edged down by 2.5 million barrels for the week. February West Texas Intermediate crude was up $1.25, or 1.5%, at $82.47 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It traded at $82.08 before the supply data.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
kitco.com

Nickel and copper march to fresh peaks on supply concerns

LONDON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Nickel prices surged to their highest in a decade on Wednesday and copper broke back through $10,000 a tonne on renewed supply fears as inventories dwindle. Industrial metals were also buoyed by easing concerns over economic growth in top metals consumer China. Three-month nickel on...
INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Oil prices settle higher as U.S. crude supplies drop to lowest since 2018

Oil prices climbed Wednesday to their highest settlement in about two months after the Energy Information Administration reported a weekly decline of 4.6 million barrels in U.S. crude inventories to 413.3 million barrels - the lowest since 2018. A larger-than-expected draw in U.S. crude-oil supplies coupled with a large draw at the Cushing, Okla., delivery hub, even as petroleum product stocks saw much larger builds than expected, said Tariq Zahir, managing member at Tyche Capital Advisors. "Crude has taken this as bullish, and we tend to agree, in the short term," he said. February West Texas Intermediate crude rose $1.42, or nearly 1.8%, to settle at $82.64 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the highest front-month contract finish since Nov. 9, FactSet data show.
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Australia shares to open flat, NZ climbs

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Australia shares are expected to have a muted start on Thursday, with resource-reliant stocks to likely gain on strong commodity prices, offsetting possible investor sell-off on fears over the impact to economic recovery from the surge in domestic COVID-19 cases. The local share price index futures were largely unchanged, down 0.04%, a 91.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark had added 0.7% on Wednesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index added about 0.2% to 12,828.80 points in early trade. (Reporting by Yamini C S in Benagluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
BUSINESS
Reuters

CANADA STOCKS-TSX notches 7-week high as commodities send upbeat signal

TORONTO, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index rose on Wednesday to its highest level in nearly seven weeks as rising commodity prices boosted the attractiveness of resource shares. The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index ended up 120.19 points, or 0.6%, at 21,395.00, its highest closing level...
STOCKS
Reuters

UK's OVO Energy to cut roughly 1,700 jobs -Sky News

Jan 12 (Reuters) - British gas and electricity supplier OVO Energy will cut a quarter of its workforce as part of a restructuring aimed at saving costs amid the deepening industry crisis, Sky News reported on Wednesday. OVO could announce details of its plans as soon as Thursday, with roughly...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

FTSE hits two-year high as miners drag index up

A roaring performance from London’s mining giants helped push the capital’s main index to its highest close in almost two years on Wednesday.After briefly pushing above 7,560 points, the FTSE 100 ended the day on 7,551.72, a rise of more than 60 points, and 0.8% higher than where it started the day.It is the highest closing score that the index has managed to reach since January 24, 2020, a day when the director general of the World Health Organisation called Covid an “emergency in China” which “has not yet become a global health emergency.”“It may yet become one,” he prophetically...
STOCKS
Reuters

JP Morgan sees OPEC spare capacity falling through 2022

Jan 12 (Reuters) - JP Morgan on Wednesday said it expects Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries' spare capacity to fall through 2022, driving a higher risk premium to oil prices. JPM forecasts oil prices to rise as high as $125 a barrel this year and $150 a barrel in 2023....
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Asian stocks mostly lower, eyeing Fed, China omicron cases

Asian shares mostly declined in cautious trading Tuesday following a retreat on Wall Street Investors are keeping an eye on rising numbers of coronavirus cases, especially in China where a third city has locked down its residents because of a COVID-19 outbreak, raising the number confined to their homes in China to about 20 million people. Such disruptions can have region-wide implications for trade and other activity. Major companies, including automakers such as Toyota, had been counting on a recovery in the supply of semiconductor chips and other products from China and the rest of Asia,...
WORLD
AFP

Global growth could slow sharply due to Omicron: World Bank

Global growth will "decelerate markedly" this year, but the Omicron variant of Covid-19 that is spreading rapidly worldwide could make the situation worse and exacerbate labor shortages and supply chain snarls, the World Bank warned Tuesday. That would exacerbate ongoing struggles with labor shortages and global production and transportation snarls that have fueled a wave of price increases.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Markets lift as sales figures boost London’s clothes sellers

European markets recovered lost ground from a tough start to the week as investors looked to be piling into Monday’s dip.In London the rise was led by major fashion retailers Next and JD Sports as well as mining companies and gambling firms.It helped the FTSE 100 index of London’s main firms rise by 46.12 points, or 0.6%.It came as figures on retail sales showed a 2.1% rise in December compared to the same month a year ago, also up 4.6% compared to 2019.“However, the British Retail Consortium (BRC) have warned that consumer spending could take a hit thanks...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Oil prices finish at a 2-month high

Oil prices rallied Tuesday to log their highest settlement in about two months. The global oil demand outlook "still looks upbeat as most major economies are getting closer to the other side of the omicron fence," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA. U.S. benchmark crude prices poised to make a "run towards last year's highs if stockpiles continue to decline," he said. February West Texas Intermediate crude rose $2.99, or 3.8%, to settle at $81.22 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the highest front-month contract finish since Nov. 11, FactSet data show.
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Oil prices could hit $100 as demand outstrips supply, analysts say

LONDON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Oil prices that rallied 50% in 2021 will power further ahead this year, analysts predict, saying a lack of production capacity and limited investment in the sector could lift crude above $100 a barrel. Though the Omicron coronavirus variant has pushed COVID-19 cases far above...
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Philippine Nov trade deficit hits biggest since April 2017

MANILA, Jan 11 (Reuters) - The Philippines posted a trade deficit of $4.71 billion in November, government data on Tuesday showed, the biggest since April 2017 based on historical data available on Refinitiv Eikon. Imports in November grew 36.8% from a year earlier to nearly $11 billion, the fastest in...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Australia shares end lower as Omicron spreads, financials slide

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Australian shares closed nearly 1% lower on Tuesday, led by financials, as an Omicron-led surge in COVID-19 infections in the country hovered near record levels, sending major retailers lower. The S&P/ASX 200 index (.AXJO) ended 0.77% lower at 7390.1, extending losses for the second consecutive session....
ECONOMY
