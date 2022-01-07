Good Samaritan braves winter storm for those needing a lift

As the snow began to fall, Julie Kramer grew more and more worried.

“Actually my biggest fear was exactly this situation,” she said.

When her husband found himself stranded at his dialysis clinic, she took a chance and made a call.

"I just happened to be scrolling through Facebook and saw this offer from a young man to help people during the snow.”

The offer came from Bellevue resident Patrick Wenner who made a post volunteering to help those stuck in the snow. Armed with four-wheel drive and a tow strap, he braved the roads to help people like Julie’s husband.

“I have not been home since 10 a.m. this morning so I’ve been out to Fairview, I’ve been in Nashville," said Wenner. "Some people can’t get home, a lot of people can’t get home from work, some people need to just go to the grocery store and get a couple of essentials.”

NewsChannel 5 caught up with him on a grocery run before he was back on the road helping others.

"But it's not just me, there's like, if you drive around, there's so many other people out there doing the exact same thing," he said.

When he’s not behind the wheel, you’ll find Wenner in the kitchen.

“We are a catering and coffee roasting company and all of our profits from cooking goes back to feeding the communities and serving up meals," he said. "We fed about 500 people during the holidays.”

Wenner said any tips from his free rides will go towards providing meals for others.

“Take what you have to help the people that don’t," he said. "So if you know somebody that’s hungry take them a plate of food and if you got a four-wheel drive and somebody can’t get to the store go pull them out or give them a ride.”