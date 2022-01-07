EPC wrestling: Whitehall duo working toward different postseason outcomes

Whitehall's Xavier Arner, left, is working to reverse his postseason fortunes, topped by a 1-0 loss in the blood round at the 2021 Class 3A super regional to Northampton’s Dagen Condomitti, right. Rick Kintzel/The Morning Call/TNS

The scores were painfully close: 4-2 in sudden victory and 1-0.

Whitehall’s Tyler Cunningham and Xavier Arner came out on the short end of those decisions, and it cost them a place in the next postseason round in 2021.

Both had similar heartbreak in last month’s Bethlehem Holiday Wrestling Classic. Cunningham lost 4-3 to Emmaus’ Marco Albanese in the 132-pound quarterfinals and 2-0 in overtime to Nazareth’s Ayden Rader in the fifth-place match. Arner lost 3-2 to Nazareth’s Dominic Wheatley in the 152 semis.

Both had opportunities Thursday night to reverse those decisions eight days later at Nazareth’s Ray Nunamaker Gymnasium.

Cunningham beat Rader 6-3. Arner lost 4-3 to Wheatley.

Both headed home knowing what matters is still six weeks away.

“It felt really good,” Cunningham said after takedowns in each period after not getting one in the previous periods against Rader. “I’ve been working hard with my new coach on finishing my shots and working toward getting those revenge matches.”

Cunningham was the only Zephyr to win in the Blue Eagles’ 64-3 EPC victory.

Arner’s loss to Wheatley was the most intense. Arner scored a takedown six seconds into the match, then had two other stellar opportunities in the first period but couldn’t finish against the lengthy Wheatley.

The Blue Eagle fought off another good Arner shot in the second, and the two were tied at 2 after 2.

Arner chose bottom, but Wheatley scrambled to get two backs midway through the third to win.

“[Wheatley] is a good scrambler,” Arner said. “You can’t take that away from him. I’ve got to make fast finishes, quick and easy, work on my shots, finishing them.

“Just having a loss in general keeps me motivated to get better. Looking back on those losses, what I can did wrong, look to improve on positions that didn’t work out. My biggest position to work on is on top. I need to hold kids down.”

Arner’s mental approach is a strength. Zephyrs coach Tim Cunningham, Tyler’s father, is not worried about Thursday’s outcome for the senior 152-pounder.

“Xavier gets himself mentally prepared before a match better than anybody I know,” the elder Cunningham said. “He goes out and wrestles. Now we’ll work on some of his technique, his skill set, but he always gives you everything he has.”

Cunningham’s emotions have been tested throughout his career. His 27-win freshman season ended with a two-point loss at the District 11 Class 3A tournament.

His sophomore season ended at districts with another two-point loss in overtime.

Last season, Cunningham lost in the district’s 126-pound third-place match to Northampton’s Patrick Snoke. The disappointment was compounded by seeing Snoke place sixth at the PIAA Wrestling Championships.

“It was heartbreaking,” the senior said. “I could have made it to states if I had won. I worked extra hard in the offseason so I make it to Hershey one year.

“Every year I get so close. I wonder if I’m ever going to break through. ‘Am I always going to stay one match away? Am I ever going to get to states?’ But I keep working hard for that one extra match, get that extra match and I’ll go to states.”

Cunningham has changed his emotional approach to matches. He’s found ways to take the stress off thinking about his bout, instead locking in on his teammates’ competitions.

The elder Cunningham believes that’s a step in the right direction.

“This was a very important match,” he said of his son’s win. “It’s one of those things that can turn his season around a bit. He’s got a lot of work to do, mostly mental.

“I hope this gives him one step up. Rader is a tough kid. There are a lot of tough 132-pounders out there.”

Arner lost 1-0 to Northampton’s Dagen Condomitti in last year’s 3A super regional blood round at 145. Condomitti was seventh at states.

His two losses this season are to Wheatley, both by a point, both in matches Arner led.

“All this stuff here really doesn’t matter,” Arner said. “Just the district final, regional final, the blood round at states. That’s what really matters.

“I’ve got to keep my pace going. I feel dominant on my feet. I feel I can take anyone down. I’ve just got to have nonstop movement, make the other guy keep reacting.”

Wheatley’s length and defensive skills are a problem for Arner and other area 152-pounders. It wasn’t always that way for the Blue Eagles junior.

“I would have to say he’s our most improved guy over the last couple years,” Nazareth coach Dave Crowell said of Wheatley. “We say it all the time: ‘There’s Dominic Wheatley, state placewinner.’

“We were not sure [last year] that he was going to be a starter. He’s one of those guys who is more than you might think.”

Wheatley was a part-timer as a freshman before earning a lineup spot in last year’s abbreviated season. He was a district and regional runner-up, a fourth-place finisher at the super regional and seventh at states.

He’s been where Cunningham and Arner strive to be.

Time, hard work and some good fortune will determine if they all can find their way to Hershey in March.

Match notes

Xavier Taylor won his first varsity match on the mat with a major decision at 160 for Nazareth. The senior picked up a forfeit Wednesday against Allen. ... Junior 172-pound Noah Okamoto will continue to be out of the lineup while he continue to recover from an injury suffered at last month’s Beast of the East the week. Crowell hopes to get him back for the end of the season. ... Sophomore 106-pounder Dominic Rizzotto won by for the second night in a row. He had not wrestled on the varsity prior to Wednesday. ... Ryan Fairchild’s 12-second pin at 172 started a string of seven consecutive falls for the Blue Eagles.

Morning Call reporter Tom Housenick can be reached at 610-820-6651 or at thousenick@mcall.com

NAZARETH 64, WHITEHALL 3

106 : Dominic Rizzotto (Naz) pinned Dayvion Marshmon, 3:06

113 : Tahir Parkins (N) pinned Damond Pascoe, 1:32

120 : Charlie Bunting (N) pinned Nolan Schmeckenbecher, 2:27

126 : Braxton Appello-Fries (N) maj. dec. Johnny Colon, 11-0

132 : Tyler Cunningham (W) dec. Ayden Rader, 6-3

138 : Jake Doone (N) pinned Hudson Saylor, 2:41

145 : Nick Foster (N) tech. fall Seth Pascoe, 19-3 in 3:04

152 : Dominic Wheatley (Naz) dec. Xavier Arner, 4-3

160 : Xavier Taylor (Naz) maj. dec. Preston Saylor, 16-6

172 : Ryan Fairchild (Naz) pinned Kenyon Mariano, 0:12

189 : Sonny Sasso (N) pinned Melquan Warren, 1:52

215 : Chase Levey (N) pinned Ryan Shepherd, 0:37

285 : Sean Kinney (N) pinned Anthony Saed, 0:30

Referee : Jason Magditch