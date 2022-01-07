ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Here & Now: The Great Resignation

fox4news.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn November, four and a half million people quit their jobs in America. It's...

www.fox4news.com

fox26houston.com

'Great Resignation' spurs some to go into business for themselves

HOUSTON - Employers added fewer than half the jobs that were expected in December, but the nation's unemployment rate still fell significantly. One explanation comes from people deciding to follow their own passions. As millions continue to leave their jobs, as part of the Great Resignation, many are deciding they...
HOUSTON, TX
Quad-Cities Times

MARK-TO-MARKET: America’s Great Resignation continues

Without question, the U.S. labor market has made significant gains since the initial chaos of the COVID pandemic. In April 2020, the national unemployment rate surged from 3.5% to 14.8% as 22.3 million Americans suddenly lost their jobs. Today, the unemployment rate stands at 3.9%. Many facets of our economy...
ECONOMY
Houston Chronicle

The Great Resignation wave keeps growing, especially in Texas

The Great Resignation wave has likely yet to crest. It certainly hasn’t in Texas and, with omicron on the rise, seems likely to keep building. The Labor Department recently reported that 4.5 million American workers - a full three percent - voluntarily left their jobs in November, tying the record set in September. Among private-sector companies, the quit rate was 3.4 percent, also a record.
TEXAS STATE
Fast Company

The Great Resignation roars again: Here’s why more workers than ever quit in November

New data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows the Great Resignation did not go gently into that good night; rather, it was very much alive at the end of 2021. A historic 4.5 million workers willingly quit their jobs in November, up from a succession of records set month after month earlier in the year. Economists note that this is a strong sign of confidence in the United States job market, which is bouncing back after last year’s pandemic recession.
ECONOMY
#Fox 4
Fast Company

The need for purposeful leadership amid the Great Resignation

“The great resignation” is an ongoing phenomenon. The scale of the current challenge is huge, showing up as an extreme escalation of long-standing employee disengagement, with the search for meaning at work and the growing burnout epidemic as key drivers. The statistics are staggering. Nearly 90% of workers said...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
fox26houston.com

Businesses rehiring 'boomerang employees' after the Great Resignation

HOUSTON - Many employees up and quit their jobs during the pandemic in what's being called the Great Resignation. Now hiring consultants say they're seeing Boomerang employees, businesses rehiring workers that had left. First, many employees left jobs in search of greener pastures. "Boomerang employees are the same folks that...
HOUSTON, TX
thefastmode.com

Filling the Gap Caused by the Pandemic and the Great Resignation Featured

Two massive cultural shifts - mandatory remote work caused by COVID-19 stay-at-home orders and the Great Resignation - have revealed gaps in company processes. We’ve all seen or experienced the massive switch to remote work brought on by COVID-19. Companies that previously insisted that in-person employment was the only way to ensure productivity are now embracing remote and hybrid work environments. Even as COVID-19 rates reduce, a full return to the office is out of the question for most companies.
PUBLIC HEALTH
InformationWeek

The Great Resignation: How to Combat the Knowledge Drain Effect

The Great Resignation. The Great Reshuffle. The Big Quit. By now you’ve definitely heard of this monumental phenomenon that we are living through, if not experienced it first-hand. The pandemic encouraged a period of reflection that has driven many employees across all industries to explore new possibilities when it comes to their work, and as a result, people are leaving their companies in droves. According to the Labor Department, 4.5 million Americans quit their jobs in November 2021 alone -- a record-breaking month to follow previous record months.
ECONOMY
fox4news.com

CEO pays new hires $5,000 to resign after 2 weeks

WASHINGTON - As companies struggle to hire and retain employees amid the COVID-19 pandemic, one CEO is using a unique business model to attract top talent by offering them $5,000 to quit the job after two weeks at the company. Chris Ronzio is the CEO of Trainual, an Arizona-based software...
ECONOMY
