BOISE, Idaho — The Center for Disease and Control currently recommends anyone exposed to COVID who is not fully vaccinated stay home for at least five days. Anyone testing positive or showing symptoms should isolate; in a family setting this would mean keeping the sick individuals in their own separate room. The CDC further asks anyone in the household to, "wear a well-fitted mask for 10 full days any time you are around others inside your home or in public," according to the CDC website.

59 MINUTES AGO