PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Philadelphia Police Department reports it investigating two gunpoint robberies in December believed to be done by the same offenders. Authorities state that both robberies occurred at the Vaping Smoke Shop at 4507 Baltimore Avenue. The first happened on December 22, 2021, and the second took place on December 24, 2021. In both incidents, the business was robbed by two males who produced a black handgun, demanded money and then fled the scene with several hundred dollars in cash. Outside surveillance cameras captured the suspects entering and leaving the store in both robberies.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 10 HOURS AGO