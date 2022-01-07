Police identify man killed in shooting near Downtown Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police have identified a man found shot to death Wednesday evening.
Officers responded to a report of a shooting at the 1000 Block of Bentley Street just after 5:15 p.m.
They arrived to find a man already dead at the scene.
Police identified the victim Thursday as 37-year-old Ulysses Sr. Brown.
No information on a possible suspect or motive has been released.
The police department is asking anyone with information on the shooting to call them at (321) 235-5300 or submit tips through Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.
Crimeline callers can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward if the information leads to an arrest.
