Orlando, FL

Police identify man killed in shooting near Downtown Orlando

By WFTV.com News Staff
 5 days ago
(Nick Papantonis)

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police have identified a man found shot to death Wednesday evening.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting at the 1000 Block of Bentley Street just after 5:15 p.m.

They arrived to find a man already dead at the scene.

Police identified the victim Thursday as 37-year-old Ulysses Sr. Brown.

No information on a possible suspect or motive has been released.

The police department is asking anyone with information on the shooting to call them at (321) 235-5300 or submit tips through Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.

Crimeline callers can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward if the information leads to an arrest.

ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

