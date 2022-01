COLUMBIA, S.C. — Another set of COVID numbers, another set of records, as South Carolina has nearly once again shattered the previous mark for daily positive COVID cases. The state's heath agency, DHEC, released data from three sets of days. Included in that data is a new all-time one day record: 16,630, set on Thursday, January 6. That's almost 3,300 more than the previous record set on January 4 of 13,320.

