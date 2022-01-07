ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers NFL Week 18 Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fnUrt_0df5snoO00

Check out odds, plays and more for the Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers NFL Week 18 matchup on January 9, 2022.

Sep 12, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell (25) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Rams (12-4) will try to keep their five-game winning run going in a Week 18 clash against the San Francisco 49ers (9-7).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Odds for Rams vs. 49ers

View the original article to see embedded media.

Over/under insights

  • Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to score more than 44.5 points in 10 of 16 games this season.
  • San Francisco's games have gone over 44.5 points in nine of 16 chances this season.
  • The two teams combine to score 52.3 points per game, 7.8 more than the total in this contest.
  • This contest's over/under is 1.6 points more than the 42.9 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
  • The Rams and their opponents have scored an average of 49.7 points per game in 2021, 5.2 more than Sunday's total.
  • The 46.9 PPG average total in 49ers games this season is 2.4 points more than this game's over/under.

Rams stats and trends

  • Los Angeles has eight wins against the spread in 16 games this year.
  • This season, the Rams have an ATS record of 4-4 in their eight games as a favorite of 4.5 points or more.
  • Los Angeles has hit the over in 50% of its opportunities this year (eight times in 16 games with a set point total).
  • The Rams score 27.3 points per game, 6.0 more than the 49ers surrender per outing (21.3).
  • Los Angeles is 7-4 against the spread and 10-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 21.3 points.
  • The Rams collect 66.0 more yards per game (378.8) than the 49ers allow per contest (312.8).
  • Los Angeles is 8-7 against the spread and 12-3 overall when the team churns out more than 312.8 yards.
  • This year, the Rams have turned the ball over 21 times, three more than the 49ers' takeaways (18).
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Los Angeles' matchup with the 49ers.

49ers stats and trends

  • San Francisco has played 16 games, with eight wins against the spread.
  • The 49ers have been underdogs by 4.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.
  • San Francisco's games this year have gone over the total in seven out of 16 opportunities (43.8%).
  • The 49ers rack up 3.4 more points per game (25.0) than the Rams surrender (21.6).
  • San Francisco is 7-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall when the team records more than 21.6 points.
  • The 49ers rack up 371.1 yards per game, 32.7 more yards than the 338.4 the Rams allow.
  • When San Francisco picks up more than 338.4 yards, the team is 5-4 against the spread and 6-3 overall.
  • This season the 49ers have 22 turnovers, one fewer than the Rams have takeaways (23).

Home and road insights

  • Los Angeles is 4-3 against the spread, and 5-2 overall, at home.
  • As 4.5-point favorites or greater at home, the Rams are 3-2 ATS.
  • Los Angeles has gone over the total in three of seven home games this year.
  • The average point total in Rams home games this season is 50.6 points, 6.1 more than this contest's over/under (44.5).
  • San Francisco is 5-3 overall, and 4-4 against the spread, on the road.
  • Away from home, the 49ers have one win ATS (1-1) as 4.5-point underdogs or more.
  • In eight road games this season, San Francisco has hit the over three times.
  • The average point total in 49ers away games this season is 46.1 points, 1.6 more than this contest's over/under (44.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
San Francisco Chronicle

Resilient 49ers stage rare rally to beat Rams in OT, reach the playoffs

INGLEWOOD, Los Angeles County — The 49ers didn’t have a fully healthy starting quarterback, or their Pro Bowl left tackle Sunday. Midway through the second quarter, they didn’t have a punter or, it appeared, much chance to win a must-have game. However, the 49ers improbably rallied from...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

49ers players had brutal taunt for Rams after OT win

The San Francisco 49ers scored a huge win Sunday over the Los Angeles Rams, and they could not help but take a shot at their opponent afterwards. The 49ers won on the road, 27-24, to clinch a playoff spot in what was, on paper, a hostile environment. A sizable 49ers contingent made its way to Inglewood for the game, and the Niners couldn’t help but take note of that after the game.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#San Francisco#American Football#The Los Angeles Rams#The Detroit Lions#Ats
NBC Sports

49ers' OT win over Rams causes NFL Twitter to go wild

The 49ers walked off into the playoffs with a very dramatic overtime win over the Los Angeles Rams. After trailing 17-0 in the first half, San Francisco came from behind to beat the Rams 27-24 in overtime at SoFi Stadium. 49ers rookie cornerback Ambry Thomas intercepted Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford...
NFL
The Spun

49ers Get Crushing News Before Kickoff Against Rams

The San Francisco 49ers have received some pretty crushing injury news prior to kickoff against the Los Angeles Rams. Trent Williams, arguably the best left tackle in football this season, is officially inactive for Sunday afternoon’s game against the divisional rival. The All-Pro left tackle was listed as questionable...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Kurt Warner’s net worth in 2022

Kurt Warner is a former quarterback who played for 12 seasons in the NFL. He is considered to be the greatest undrafted player and his journey is regarded as one of the greatest stories in NFL history. In this article, we will take a deep dive into his journey and take a look at Kurt Warner’s net worth in 2022.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
San Francisco 49ers
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Rams
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
RamDigest

Rams vs. 49ers Week 18: 3 Bold Predictions

Riding a five-game win streak, the Rams will need all hands on deck to beat the 49ers, a team they haven’t defeated since 2018. But with the Rams' mid-season additions starting to hit stride with their new club, can L.A. overcome their in-state rival en route to the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoff picture?
NFL
hotnewhiphop.com

Odell Beckham Jr. & Lauren Wood Celebrate Baby Shower For First Child

Odell Beckham Jr. and his new team, the Los Angeles Rams, have the biggest week of their season looming. At 4:25 p.m. ET today (Jan. 9), the Rams face their division rivals the San Francisco 49ers at home to determine what seed they will be in the NFL Playoffs that begin next week.
NFL
ESPN

Jimmy Garoppolo starts but San Francisco 49ers without Trent Williams for regular-season finale against Los Angeles Rams

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- The San Francisco 49ers hoped to be as close to full strength as possible for Sunday's win-and-in game against the Los Angeles Rams. While they welcomed quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo back from his right thumb injury, the Niners' pregame inactive list included a trio of key players: star left tackle Trent Williams, nickel cornerback K'Waun Williams and linebacker Marcell Harris.
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

34K+
Followers
25K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy