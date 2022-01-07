Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers NFL Week 18 Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, plays and more for the Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers NFL Week 18 matchup on January 9, 2022.

Sep 12, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell (25) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Rams (12-4) will try to keep their five-game winning run going in a Week 18 clash against the San Francisco 49ers (9-7).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Odds for Rams vs. 49ers

Over/under insights

Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to score more than 44.5 points in 10 of 16 games this season.

San Francisco's games have gone over 44.5 points in nine of 16 chances this season.

The two teams combine to score 52.3 points per game, 7.8 more than the total in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 1.6 points more than the 42.9 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The Rams and their opponents have scored an average of 49.7 points per game in 2021, 5.2 more than Sunday's total.

The 46.9 PPG average total in 49ers games this season is 2.4 points more than this game's over/under.

Rams stats and trends

Los Angeles has eight wins against the spread in 16 games this year.

This season, the Rams have an ATS record of 4-4 in their eight games as a favorite of 4.5 points or more.

Los Angeles has hit the over in 50% of its opportunities this year (eight times in 16 games with a set point total).

The Rams score 27.3 points per game, 6.0 more than the 49ers surrender per outing (21.3).

Los Angeles is 7-4 against the spread and 10-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 21.3 points.

The Rams collect 66.0 more yards per game (378.8) than the 49ers allow per contest (312.8).

Los Angeles is 8-7 against the spread and 12-3 overall when the team churns out more than 312.8 yards.

This year, the Rams have turned the ball over 21 times, three more than the 49ers' takeaways (18).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Los Angeles' matchup with the 49ers.

49ers stats and trends

San Francisco has played 16 games, with eight wins against the spread.

The 49ers have been underdogs by 4.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.

San Francisco's games this year have gone over the total in seven out of 16 opportunities (43.8%).

The 49ers rack up 3.4 more points per game (25.0) than the Rams surrender (21.6).

San Francisco is 7-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall when the team records more than 21.6 points.

The 49ers rack up 371.1 yards per game, 32.7 more yards than the 338.4 the Rams allow.

When San Francisco picks up more than 338.4 yards, the team is 5-4 against the spread and 6-3 overall.

This season the 49ers have 22 turnovers, one fewer than the Rams have takeaways (23).

Home and road insights

Los Angeles is 4-3 against the spread, and 5-2 overall, at home.

As 4.5-point favorites or greater at home, the Rams are 3-2 ATS.

Los Angeles has gone over the total in three of seven home games this year.

The average point total in Rams home games this season is 50.6 points, 6.1 more than this contest's over/under (44.5).

San Francisco is 5-3 overall, and 4-4 against the spread, on the road.

Away from home, the 49ers have one win ATS (1-1) as 4.5-point underdogs or more.

In eight road games this season, San Francisco has hit the over three times.

The average point total in 49ers away games this season is 46.1 points, 1.6 more than this contest's over/under (44.5).

View the original article to see embedded media.

Powered by Data Skrive.