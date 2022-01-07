Indianapolis Colts vs. Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Week 18 Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, plays and more for the Indianapolis Colts vs. Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Week 18 matchup on January 9, 2022.

Dec 25, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) drops back to pass against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-14) will fight to halt their eight-game skid in a Week 18 clash with the Indianapolis Colts (9-7).

Odds for Colts vs. Jaguars

Over/under insights

Indianapolis and its opponents have gone over the current 44-point total in 10 of 16 games (62.5%) this season.

So far this season, 50% of Jacksonville's games (8/16) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 44.

Sunday's total is 2.3 points higher than the combined 41.7 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's over/under is 5.1 points fewer than the 49.1 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The average total in Colts games this season is 47.0, 3.0 points more than Sunday's total of 44.

The 44-point over/under for this game is 1.7 points below the 45.7 points per game average total in Jaguars games this season.

Colts stats and trends

Against the spread, Indianapolis is 10-6-0 this season.

Indianapolis' games this year have hit the over on eight of 16 set point totals (50%).

The Colts average just 0.4 fewer points per game (27.5) than the Jaguars allow (27.9).

When Indianapolis scores more than 27.9 points, it is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

The Colts rack up 354.3 yards per game, only 6.3 fewer than the 360.6 the Jaguars allow per contest.

In games that Indianapolis totals over 360.6 yards, the team is 5-1 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

This year, the Colts have turned the ball over 17 times, 10 more than the Jaguars' takeaways (7).

Jaguars stats and trends

Jacksonville has four wins against the spread in 16 games this season.

The Jaguars have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 15.5 points or more (in two chances).

Jacksonville's games this season have hit the over on five of 16 set point totals (31.2%).

The Jaguars put up 14.2 points per game, 7.0 fewer than the Colts give up (21.2).

The Jaguars collect 40.2 fewer yards per game (304.6) than the Colts allow (344.8).

Jacksonville is 1-5 against the spread and 1-5 overall when the team churns out over 344.8 yards.

The Jaguars have turned the ball over 29 times, four fewer times than the Colts have forced turnovers (33).

Home and road insights

Jacksonville has two wins against the spread, and is 2-6 overall, at home this season.

In eight home games this year, Jacksonville has hit the over twice.

The average point total in Jaguars home games this season is 46.4 points, 2.4 more than this matchup's over/under (44).

On the road, Indianapolis is 5-2 overall and 6-1 against the spread.

In seven away games this year, Indianapolis has hit the over four times.

This season, Colts away games average 45.9 points, 1.9 more than this contest's over/under (44).

