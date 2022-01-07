ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis Colts vs. Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Week 18 Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
 3 days ago

Check out odds, plays and more for the Indianapolis Colts vs. Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Week 18 matchup on January 9, 2022.

Dec 25, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) drops back to pass against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-14) will fight to halt their eight-game skid in a Week 18 clash with the Indianapolis Colts (9-7).

Odds for Colts vs. Jaguars

Over/under insights

  • Indianapolis and its opponents have gone over the current 44-point total in 10 of 16 games (62.5%) this season.
  • So far this season, 50% of Jacksonville's games (8/16) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 44.
  • Sunday's total is 2.3 points higher than the combined 41.7 PPG average of the two teams.
  • This contest's over/under is 5.1 points fewer than the 49.1 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
  • The average total in Colts games this season is 47.0, 3.0 points more than Sunday's total of 44.
  • The 44-point over/under for this game is 1.7 points below the 45.7 points per game average total in Jaguars games this season.

Colts stats and trends

  • Against the spread, Indianapolis is 10-6-0 this season.
  • Indianapolis' games this year have hit the over on eight of 16 set point totals (50%).
  • The Colts average just 0.4 fewer points per game (27.5) than the Jaguars allow (27.9).
  • When Indianapolis scores more than 27.9 points, it is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.
  • The Colts rack up 354.3 yards per game, only 6.3 fewer than the 360.6 the Jaguars allow per contest.
  • In games that Indianapolis totals over 360.6 yards, the team is 5-1 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
  • This year, the Colts have turned the ball over 17 times, 10 more than the Jaguars' takeaways (7).
Jaguars stats and trends

  • Jacksonville has four wins against the spread in 16 games this season.
  • The Jaguars have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 15.5 points or more (in two chances).
  • Jacksonville's games this season have hit the over on five of 16 set point totals (31.2%).
  • The Jaguars put up 14.2 points per game, 7.0 fewer than the Colts give up (21.2).
  • The Jaguars collect 40.2 fewer yards per game (304.6) than the Colts allow (344.8).
  • Jacksonville is 1-5 against the spread and 1-5 overall when the team churns out over 344.8 yards.
  • The Jaguars have turned the ball over 29 times, four fewer times than the Colts have forced turnovers (33).

Home and road insights

  • Jacksonville has two wins against the spread, and is 2-6 overall, at home this season.
  • In eight home games this year, Jacksonville has hit the over twice.
  • The average point total in Jaguars home games this season is 46.4 points, 2.4 more than this matchup's over/under (44).
  • On the road, Indianapolis is 5-2 overall and 6-1 against the spread.
  • In seven away games this year, Indianapolis has hit the over four times.
  • This season, Colts away games average 45.9 points, 1.9 more than this contest's over/under (44).

