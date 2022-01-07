New England Patriots vs. Miami Dolphins NFL Week 18 Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, plays and more for the New England Patriots vs. Miami Dolphins NFL Week 18 matchup on January 9, 2022.

Nov 28, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins running back Myles Gaskin (37) celebrates with Miami Dolphins guard Robert Hunt (68) after scoring a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers during the third period at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

AFC East opponents will clash in NFL Week 18 action when the New England Patriots (10-6) meet the Miami Dolphins (8-8).

Odds for Patriots vs. Dolphins

Over/under insights

New England and its opponents have gone over the current 39.5-point total in 10 of 16 games (62.5%) this season.

Miami and its opponents have combined to score more than 39.5 points in eight of 16 games this season.

Sunday's total is 7.2 points lower than the two team's combined 46.7 points per game average.

This contest's total is 0.8 points above the 38.7 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The average total in Patriots games this season is 44.4, 4.9 points above Sunday's over/under of 39.5.

In 2021, games involving the Dolphins have averaged a total of 44.1 points, 4.6 more than the set total in this contest.

Patriots stats and trends

New England has played 16 games, with 10 wins against the spread.

This season, the Patriots have an against the spread record of 4-1 in their five games as a favorite of 6.5 points or more.

New England has eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities this year (eight times in 16 games with a set point total).

This year, the Patriots average 5.6 more points per game (27.4) than the Dolphins give up (21.8).

New England is 8-2 against the spread and 9-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 21.8 points.

The Patriots average only 16.9 more yards per game (351.8), than the Dolphins give up per contest (334.9).

In games that New England picks up more than 334.9 yards, the team is 5-4 against the spread and 6-3 overall.

This year, the Patriots have 20 turnovers, three fewer than the Dolphins have takeaways (23).

Dolphins stats and trends

In Miami's 16 games this year, it has nine wins against the spread.

The Dolphins have been underdogs by 6.5 points or more three times this year and covered the spread once.

Miami has eclipsed the over/under in 37.5% of its opportunities this year (six times in 16 games with a set point total).

The Dolphins put up 19.3 points per game, comparable to the 16.9 the Patriots surrender.

When Miami scores more than 16.9 points, it is 9-4 against the spread and 8-5 overall.

The Dolphins collect just 4.0 fewer yards per game (307.6) than the Patriots give up per outing (311.6).

In games that Miami piles up over 311.6 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

The Dolphins have 26 giveaways this season, while the Patriots have 30 takeaways.

Home and road insights

At home this season, Miami is 5-3 overall and 5-3 against the spread.

At home, the Dolphins have one win ATS (1-1) as 6.5-point underdogs or greater.

Miami has hit the over in four of eight home games this season.

This season, Dolphins home games average 43.9 points, 4.4 more than this matchup's over/under (39.5).

New England is 5-2 against the spread, and 6-1 overall, in away games.

On the road, the Patriots have one win ATS (1-1) as 6.5-point favorites or more.

New England has gone over the total twice in seven road games this season.

This season, Patriots away games average 44.0 points, 4.5 more than this outing's over/under (39.5).

