Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers NFL Week 18 Odds, Plays and Insights
Check out odds, plays and more for the Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers NFL Week 18 matchup on January 9, 2022.
The Baltimore Ravens (8-8) carry a five-game losing run into a Week 18 clash with the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7-1).
Odds for Ravens vs. Steelers
Over/under insights
- Baltimore has combined with its opponents to put up more than 41 points in eight of 16 games this season.
- Pittsburgh has combined with its opponents to score more than 41 points in nine of 16 games this season.
- The two teams combine to average 43.8 points per game, 2.8 more than the over/under in this contest.
- The 47.6 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 6.6 more than the 41 over/under in this contest.
- The average total in Ravens games this season is 46.9, 5.9 points more than Sunday's over/under of 41.
- In 2021, games involving the Steelers have averaged a total of 43.7 points, 2.7 more than the set over/under in this contest.
Ravens stats and trends
- Against the spread, Baltimore is 8-8-0 this year.
- The Ravens have been favored by 3.5 points or more seven times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
- Baltimore's games this year have gone over the total in eight out of 16 opportunities (50%).
- The Ravens put up just 0.7 fewer points per game (23.4) than the Steelers allow (24.1).
- When Baltimore scores more than 24.1 points, it is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
- The Ravens average only 18.8 more yards per game (378.7) than the Steelers give up per contest (359.9).
- In games that Baltimore amasses more than 359.9 yards, the team is 3-5 against the spread and 5-3 overall.
- The Ravens have turned the ball over four more times (23 total) than the Steelers have forced a turnover (19) this season.
Steelers stats and trends
- Pittsburgh is 7-9-0 against the spread this season.
- This season, the Steelers have an against-the-spread record of 4-4 in their eight games as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.
- Pittsburgh's games this season have eclipsed the over/under in 43.8% of its opportunities (seven times in 16 games with a set point total).
- The Steelers rack up 3.1 fewer points per game (20.4) than the Ravens give up (23.5).
- When Pittsburgh records more than 23.5 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
- The Steelers average 51.1 fewer yards per game (315.4) than the Ravens allow (366.5).
- Pittsburgh is 2-2 against the spread and 2-1-1 overall when the team churns out over 366.5 yards.
- The Steelers have turned the ball over five more times (19 total) than the Ravens have forced a turnover (14) this season.
Home and road insights
- Baltimore is 5-3 against the spread, and 5-3 overall, at home this season.
- At home, the Ravens are winless ATS (0-3) as 3.5-point favorites or more.
- In five of eight games at home this year, Baltimore has gone over the total.
- This season, Ravens home games average 48.5 points, 7.5 more than this outing's over/under (41).
- Away from home, Pittsburgh is 2-5 overall and 3-4 against the spread.
- This year, in four of seven road games Pittsburgh has gone over the total.
- The average point total in Steelers away games this season is 45.3 points, 4.3 more than this outing's over/under (41).
