ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers NFL Week 18 Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32Vjm2_0df5sc6P00

Check out odds, plays and more for the Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers NFL Week 18 matchup on January 9, 2022.

Dec 12, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) throws the ball against the Cleveland Browns during the first quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

The Baltimore Ravens (8-8) carry a five-game losing run into a Week 18 clash with the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7-1).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Odds for Ravens vs. Steelers

View the original article to see embedded media.

Over/under insights

  • Baltimore has combined with its opponents to put up more than 41 points in eight of 16 games this season.
  • Pittsburgh has combined with its opponents to score more than 41 points in nine of 16 games this season.
  • The two teams combine to average 43.8 points per game, 2.8 more than the over/under in this contest.
  • The 47.6 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 6.6 more than the 41 over/under in this contest.
  • The average total in Ravens games this season is 46.9, 5.9 points more than Sunday's over/under of 41.
  • In 2021, games involving the Steelers have averaged a total of 43.7 points, 2.7 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Ravens stats and trends

  • Against the spread, Baltimore is 8-8-0 this year.
  • The Ravens have been favored by 3.5 points or more seven times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
  • Baltimore's games this year have gone over the total in eight out of 16 opportunities (50%).
  • The Ravens put up just 0.7 fewer points per game (23.4) than the Steelers allow (24.1).
  • When Baltimore scores more than 24.1 points, it is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
  • The Ravens average only 18.8 more yards per game (378.7) than the Steelers give up per contest (359.9).
  • In games that Baltimore amasses more than 359.9 yards, the team is 3-5 against the spread and 5-3 overall.
  • The Ravens have turned the ball over four more times (23 total) than the Steelers have forced a turnover (19) this season.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Baltimore's matchup with the Steelers.

Steelers stats and trends

  • Pittsburgh is 7-9-0 against the spread this season.
  • This season, the Steelers have an against-the-spread record of 4-4 in their eight games as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.
  • Pittsburgh's games this season have eclipsed the over/under in 43.8% of its opportunities (seven times in 16 games with a set point total).
  • The Steelers rack up 3.1 fewer points per game (20.4) than the Ravens give up (23.5).
  • When Pittsburgh records more than 23.5 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
  • The Steelers average 51.1 fewer yards per game (315.4) than the Ravens allow (366.5).
  • Pittsburgh is 2-2 against the spread and 2-1-1 overall when the team churns out over 366.5 yards.
  • The Steelers have turned the ball over five more times (19 total) than the Ravens have forced a turnover (14) this season.

Home and road insights

  • Baltimore is 5-3 against the spread, and 5-3 overall, at home this season.
  • At home, the Ravens are winless ATS (0-3) as 3.5-point favorites or more.
  • In five of eight games at home this year, Baltimore has gone over the total.
  • This season, Ravens home games average 48.5 points, 7.5 more than this outing's over/under (41).
  • Away from home, Pittsburgh is 2-5 overall and 3-4 against the spread.
  • This year, in four of seven road games Pittsburgh has gone over the total.
  • The average point total in Steelers away games this season is 45.3 points, 4.3 more than this outing's over/under (41).

Powered by Data Skrive.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

The Ravens “Tribute” For Ben Roethlisberger Went Viral

The Ravens did their version of “Renegade” that the Steelers do to get the crowd pumped up and it was what you’d expect in a rivalry game. M&T Bank Stadium ran highlights of Roethlisberger getting sacked and the Steelers losing while they were getting the ball back.
NFL
The Spun

NFL Fans Were Furious With CBS On Sunday Afternoon

NFL fans were not happy with CBS on Sunday afternoon, but the network isn’t to blame. Due to league broadcasting rules, CBS had to switch in some markets from the end of the Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game to show the start of the New York Jets at Buffalo Bills contest.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
ClutchPoints

J.J. Watt’s hilarious reaction to T.J. Watt tying Michael Strahan’s sack record

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end T.J. Watt is on the precipice of setting NFL history, needing just one more sack to overtake Michael Strahan for the single-season sacks record. Watt managed to tie the mark set by Strahan on Sunday against the Ravens, only to take a hit to the groin one play later. His brother, fellow NFL star J.J. Watt, was going through all the emotions on Twitter, and shouted out his brother with some hilarious commentary.
NFL
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Had A Great Postgame Quote On Ben Roethlisberger

Mike Tomlin is one of the all-time greats when it comes to the podium. So after Ben Roethlisberger led the Steelers on an overtime drive to keep their playoff hopes alive, Pittsburgh’s head coach didn’t disappoint. “He’s the same when everybody else gets funny, you know what I...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Pittsburgh Steelers Nfl#The Cleveland Browns#The Pittsburgh Steelers#Steelers View
The Spun

Paige Spiranac’s Tweet About Ben Roethlisberger Is Going Viral

Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers are heading to the playoffs – barring a shocking tie between the Chargers and the Raiders on Sunday night. It’s been quite the year for Big Ben and the Steelers, who knocked off the Baltimore Ravens in overtime on Sunday afternoon. Big...
NFL
FanSided

Did Chase Claypool pull an Antonio Brown after Steelers win in Baltimore?

Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool gave fans a taste of the locker room festivities after Pittsburgh beat the Ravens to keep their playoff hopes alive. The Pittsburgh Steelers may not have been eliminated from the playoffs going into the final week of the season, but it certainly looked unlikely they’d see the postseason.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

Steelers head to KC for game with AFC playoff implications

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Steelers coach Mike Tomlin called Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce the “best in the business.”. He talked about about how wide receiver Tyreek Hill can create “unbelievable issues." He waxed poetic about defensive tackle Chris Jones and his rare “ability to disrupt...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Could Steelers seek leadership in a rookie quarterback next season?

The Pittsburgh Steelers have begun preparing for the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger. Have they considered looking at a rookie replacement for next season?. January serves as a busy month for citizens across the nation. As people from all over self-evaluate and set goals, NFL franchises also begin to look ahead. Coaching staffs have an idea of how they how and when they will start their off-season.
NFL
Fox Sports Radio

Why the Ravens Should Consider Moving on From Lamar Jackson

Doug Gottlieb: “I want you to think about this for a second. We’re told there are a couple of reasons why the Niners are going to move on from Jimmy Garoppolo at the end of this year, and what are those reasons? He’s never healthy and always missing time, he has this ability to turn the football over at inopportune times, and there seems to be a ceiling – maybe it’s the Super Bowl, and maybe it’s the NFC Championship where he didn’t actually have to throw the football. The Niners are like ‘he can only get us to a point and we can’t break that point.’ Now let’s take Lamar Jackson. Lamar has been better than what most anyone would have thought coming out. Lamar Jackson last year had a come-from-behind win in the playoffs, which was something he had not yet done, but there does appear to be a ceiling for how far he can take you. We heard last year ‘YOU GOTTA GIVE HIM MORE WEAPONS!’ Then this past offseason they went out and got a talented wide receiver who’s often hurt in a Sammy Watkins. They also drafted in the first round a wide receiver in Rashod Bateman, and they have another first-round receiver in Hollywood Brown. In terms of weaponry, Mark Andrews is a tremendous pass-catching tight end, Bateman is a freak talent, Brown can take the top off a defense, and Watkins, although he wasn’t what he was billed to be coming out as a top 10 pick, that dude is a big target with good hands, and a guy where if he’s your third-best option, you’re pretty good… I think Baker is done in Cleveland, and I thought the biggest question in future contracts was going to be with Baker Mayfield, but what about Lamar Jackson?? He’s had better supporting talent on offense than he’s ever had, less the running backs I’ll grant you that. The division – Pittsburgh is not as good as they’ve been, Cleveland is not particularly good, and although Cincinnati is good and they smashed Baltimore twice, in terms of the AFC North, it usually is a much better division of what it is this year. This is his worst year throwing the football. He’s thrown the most interceptions yet he has better weapons around him than he’s ever had. The last two years he’s been hurt. He’s had COVID twice but he’s also been hurt twice. There seems to be some sort of ceiling with Lamar, at least to this point, in the playoffs. There’s some ‘Garoppolo’ to it. Garoppolo went to a Super Bowl, this cat did not, and Garoppolo had a very good defense that year, and the Ravens have had a great defense in years past. As much as Lamar's been championed for not having an agent, his mom is his agent, that’s not always a good thing. I wonder what the Ravens’ future with Lamar looks like. John Harbaugh and the front office by their words seem to be completely in, but wouldn’t this be doubling down on a guy, who although a complete freak talent and a guy who is by all accounts the leader of that franchise, isn't he hurt? Plus, running quarterbacks get hurt more often, and eventually they lose that step and now they get hit more often. And oh yea, by the way, you’ve used all your resources to put a great offense around him, and you haven’t gotten better output. Isn’t there that same ceiling that sits there as there is for Jimmy G? What the Ravens do in the offseason with Lamar’s contract is as interesting as what the Packers do with Aaron Rodgers, and more interesting than what the Browns do with Baker Mayfield.” (Full Segment Above)
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

34K+
Followers
25K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy