Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions NFL Week 18 Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, plays and more for the Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions NFL Week 18 matchup on January 9, 2022.

Nov 14, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) carries the ball against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. The game ended in a 16-16 tie. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Green Bay Packers (13-3) will try to keep their five-game winning run alive in a Week 18 battle with the Detroit Lions (2-13-1).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Odds for Packers vs. Lions

Over/under insights

Green Bay's games this season have gone over 44.5 points 10 of 16 times.

In 50% of Detroit's games this season (8/16), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 44.5.

The two teams combine to score 44.3 points per game, 0.2 less than the total in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 48.2 points per game, 3.7 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Packers games this season is 47.3, 2.8 points above Sunday's over/under of 44.5.

The 44.5-point total for this game is 1.0 point below the 45.5 points per game average total in Lions games this season.

Packers stats and trends

In Green Bay's 16 games this season, it has 12 wins against the spread.

The Packers are 7-3 ATS when favored by 3.5 points or more this season.

Green Bay's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 43.8% of its opportunities (seven times in 16 games with a set point total).

The Packers score just 1.0 fewer point per game (26.3) than the Lions allow (27.3).

Green Bay is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall in games when it records more than 27.3 points.

The Packers collect just 15.1 fewer yards per game (364.8), than the Lions give up per outing (379.9).

In games that Green Bay picks up over 379.9 yards, the team is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

This year, the Packers have 10 turnovers, six fewer than the Lions have takeaways (16).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Green Bay's matchup with the Lions.

Lions stats and trends

Against the spread, Detroit is 10-6-0 this season.

The Lions have an against the spread record of 9-5 in their 14 games as an underdog of 3.5 points or more this year.

Detroit's games this season have gone over the point total in 37.5% of its opportunities (six times in 16 games with a set point total).

The Lions average just 2.9 fewer points per game (18.0) than the Packers give up (20.9).

When Detroit records more than 20.9 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Lions collect just 5.9 fewer yards per game (317.5) than the Packers give up (323.4).

In games that Detroit piles up over 323.4 yards, the team is 5-3 against the spread and 2-6 overall.

The Lions have turned the ball over 23 times, three fewer times than the Packers have forced turnovers (26).

Home and road insights

At home this season, Detroit is 2-5 overall and 5-2 against the spread.

This year, in seven games at home, Detroit has gone over the total three times.

This season, Lions home games average 46.9 points, 2.4 more than this matchup's over/under (44.5).

On the road, Green Bay is 5-3 against the spread, and 5-3 overall.

The Packers have one win ATS (1-2) away from home as 3.5-point favorites or more.

Green Bay has hit the over in three of eight away games this year.

Packers away games this season average 48.1 total points, 3.6 more than this matchup's over/under (44.5).

View the original article to see embedded media.

Powered by Data Skrive.