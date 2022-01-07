ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons NFL Week 18 Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

Check out odds, plays and more for the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons NFL Week 18 matchup on January 9, 2022.

Nov 25, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Trevor Siemian (15) looks to throw in the second quarter against the Buffalo Bills at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Saints (8-8) face an NFC South matchup in Week 18 versus the Atlanta Falcons (7-9).

Odds for Saints vs. Falcons

Over/under insights

  • New Orleans and its opponents have combined to score more than 40 points in nine of 16 games this season.
  • In 62.5% of Atlanta's games this season (10/16), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 40.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 39.2, is 0.8 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.
  • This contest's total is 6.5 points fewer than the 46.5 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
  • The Saints and their opponents have scored an average of 43.6 points per game in 2021, 3.6 more than Sunday's total.
  • The 47.1 PPG average total in Falcons games this season is 7.1 points more than this game's over/under.

Saints stats and trends

  • New Orleans is 8-8-0 against the spread this season.
  • This season, the Saints have just two ATS wins in five games as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.
  • New Orleans has eclipsed the over/under in 37.5% of its opportunities this year (six times over 16 games with a set point total).
  • The Saints rack up 5.9 fewer points per game (20.9) than the Falcons allow (26.8).
  • New Orleans is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 26.8 points.
  • The Saints collect 63.6 fewer yards per game (300.5) than the Falcons allow per matchup (364.1).
  • New Orleans is 2-3 against the spread and 1-4 overall when the team amasses over 364.1 yards.
  • This year, the Saints have 18 turnovers, two fewer than the Falcons have takeaways (20).
Falcons stats and trends

  • In Atlanta's 16 games this year, it has five wins against the spread.
  • The Falcons have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 3.5 points or more (in seven chances).
  • Atlanta's games this season have hit the over on six of 16 set point totals (37.5%).
  • The Falcons score 18.3 points per game, comparable to the 19.7 the Saints allow.
  • When Atlanta puts up more than 19.7 points, it is 4-4 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
  • The Falcons rack up just 15.4 fewer yards per game (306.7) than the Saints allow (322.1).
  • When Atlanta piles up more than 322.1 yards, the team is 3-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall.
  • The Falcons have turned the ball over one more time (23 total) than the Saints have forced a turnover (22) this season.

Home and road insights

  • At home this year, Atlanta has one win against the spread and is 2-5 overall.
  • At home, as 3.5-point underdogs or greater, the Falcons are winless ATS (0-2).
  • Atlanta has hit the over twice in seven home games this year.
  • This season, Falcons home games average 46.9 points, 6.9 more than this contest's over/under (40).
  • New Orleans is 5-3 against the spread, and 5-3 overall, on the road.
  • Away from home, the Saints have one win ATS (1-1) as 3.5-point favorites or more.
  • This year, in eight road games, New Orleans has gone over the total three times.
  • The average point total in Saints away games this season is 43.5 points, 3.5 more than this contest's over/under (40).

