New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons NFL Week 18 Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, plays and more for the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons NFL Week 18 matchup on January 9, 2022.

Nov 25, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Trevor Siemian (15) looks to throw in the second quarter against the Buffalo Bills at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Saints (8-8) face an NFC South matchup in Week 18 versus the Atlanta Falcons (7-9).

Odds for Saints vs. Falcons

Over/under insights

New Orleans and its opponents have combined to score more than 40 points in nine of 16 games this season.

In 62.5% of Atlanta's games this season (10/16), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 40.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 39.2, is 0.8 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

This contest's total is 6.5 points fewer than the 46.5 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The Saints and their opponents have scored an average of 43.6 points per game in 2021, 3.6 more than Sunday's total.

The 47.1 PPG average total in Falcons games this season is 7.1 points more than this game's over/under.

Saints stats and trends

New Orleans is 8-8-0 against the spread this season.

This season, the Saints have just two ATS wins in five games as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.

New Orleans has eclipsed the over/under in 37.5% of its opportunities this year (six times over 16 games with a set point total).

The Saints rack up 5.9 fewer points per game (20.9) than the Falcons allow (26.8).

New Orleans is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 26.8 points.

The Saints collect 63.6 fewer yards per game (300.5) than the Falcons allow per matchup (364.1).

New Orleans is 2-3 against the spread and 1-4 overall when the team amasses over 364.1 yards.

This year, the Saints have 18 turnovers, two fewer than the Falcons have takeaways (20).

Falcons stats and trends

In Atlanta's 16 games this year, it has five wins against the spread.

The Falcons have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 3.5 points or more (in seven chances).

Atlanta's games this season have hit the over on six of 16 set point totals (37.5%).

The Falcons score 18.3 points per game, comparable to the 19.7 the Saints allow.

When Atlanta puts up more than 19.7 points, it is 4-4 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

The Falcons rack up just 15.4 fewer yards per game (306.7) than the Saints allow (322.1).

When Atlanta piles up more than 322.1 yards, the team is 3-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

The Falcons have turned the ball over one more time (23 total) than the Saints have forced a turnover (22) this season.

Home and road insights

At home this year, Atlanta has one win against the spread and is 2-5 overall.

At home, as 3.5-point underdogs or greater, the Falcons are winless ATS (0-2).

Atlanta has hit the over twice in seven home games this year.

This season, Falcons home games average 46.9 points, 6.9 more than this contest's over/under (40).

New Orleans is 5-3 against the spread, and 5-3 overall, on the road.

Away from home, the Saints have one win ATS (1-1) as 3.5-point favorites or more.

This year, in eight road games, New Orleans has gone over the total three times.

The average point total in Saints away games this season is 43.5 points, 3.5 more than this contest's over/under (40).

