Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals NFL Week 18 Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

Check out odds, plays and more for the Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals NFL Week 18 matchup on January 9, 2022.

Dec 25, 2021; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) throws a pass in the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Browns (7-9) carry a three-game losing run into a Week 18 clash with the Cincinnati Bengals (10-6).

Odds for Browns vs. Bengals

Over/under insights

  • Cleveland and its opponents have gone over the current 37.5-point total in nine of 16 games (56.2%) this season.
  • So far this season, 81.2% of Cincinnati's games (13/16) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 37.5.
  • Sunday's over/under is 10.8 points lower than the two team's combined 48.3 points per game average.
  • This contest's total is 6.9 points fewer than the 44.4 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
  • Browns games this season feature an average total of 45.9 points, a number 8.4 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 46.6 PPG average total in Bengals games this season is 9.1 points more than this game's over/under.

Browns stats and trends

  • Cleveland has seven wins against the spread in 16 games this season.
  • The Browns have covered the spread once this season when favored by 6 points or more (in three chances).
  • Cleveland has gone over the point total in 43.8% of its opportunities this year (seven times in 16 games with a set point total).
  • The Browns score just 1.7 fewer points per game (20.5) than the Bengals surrender (22.2).
  • When Cleveland records more than 22.2 points, it is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
  • The Browns collect just 10.9 fewer yards per game (338.4) than the Bengals allow per outing (349.3).
  • Cleveland is 5-2 against the spread and 4-3 overall when the team picks up more than 349.3 yards.
  • This year, the Browns have turned the ball over 20 times, one more than the Bengals' takeaways (19).
Bengals stats and trends

  • Cincinnati has played 16 games, with nine wins against the spread.
  • The Bengals covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 6 points or more.
  • Cincinnati's games this season have hit the over on eight of 16 set point totals (50%).
  • The Bengals put up 27.8 points per game, 5.6 more than the Browns give up (22.2).
  • Cincinnati is 8-3 against the spread and 9-2 overall when the team puts up more than 22.2 points.
  • The Bengals rack up 53.1 more yards per game (372.7) than the Browns give up per contest (319.6).
  • Cincinnati is 6-5 against the spread and 7-4 overall when the team totals over 319.6 yards.
  • The Bengals have turned the ball over 21 times this season, two more turnovers than the Browns have forced (19).

Home and road insights

  • At home this season, Cleveland is 3-5 against the spread and 5-3 overall.
  • At home, the Browns have one win ATS (1-2) as 6-point favorites or greater.
  • This season, Cleveland has hit the over in three of eight home games.
  • The average point total in Browns home games this season is 44.1 points, 6.6 more than this contest's over/under (37.5).
  • This season on the road, Cincinnati is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.
  • The Bengals are winless ATS (0-1) as 6-point underdogs or more away from home.
  • In seven away games this year, Cincinnati has gone over the total twice.
  • The average point total in Bengals away games this season is 45.4 points, 7.9 more than this matchup's over/under (37.5).

