Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals NFL Week 18 Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, plays and more for the Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals NFL Week 18 matchup on January 9, 2022.

Dec 25, 2021; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) throws a pass in the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Browns (7-9) carry a three-game losing run into a Week 18 clash with the Cincinnati Bengals (10-6).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Odds for Browns vs. Bengals

Over/under insights

Cleveland and its opponents have gone over the current 37.5-point total in nine of 16 games (56.2%) this season.

So far this season, 81.2% of Cincinnati's games (13/16) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 37.5.

Sunday's over/under is 10.8 points lower than the two team's combined 48.3 points per game average.

This contest's total is 6.9 points fewer than the 44.4 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

Browns games this season feature an average total of 45.9 points, a number 8.4 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 46.6 PPG average total in Bengals games this season is 9.1 points more than this game's over/under.

Browns stats and trends

Cleveland has seven wins against the spread in 16 games this season.

The Browns have covered the spread once this season when favored by 6 points or more (in three chances).

Cleveland has gone over the point total in 43.8% of its opportunities this year (seven times in 16 games with a set point total).

The Browns score just 1.7 fewer points per game (20.5) than the Bengals surrender (22.2).

When Cleveland records more than 22.2 points, it is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Browns collect just 10.9 fewer yards per game (338.4) than the Bengals allow per outing (349.3).

Cleveland is 5-2 against the spread and 4-3 overall when the team picks up more than 349.3 yards.

This year, the Browns have turned the ball over 20 times, one more than the Bengals' takeaways (19).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Cleveland's matchup with the Bengals.

Bengals stats and trends

Cincinnati has played 16 games, with nine wins against the spread.

The Bengals covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 6 points or more.

Cincinnati's games this season have hit the over on eight of 16 set point totals (50%).

The Bengals put up 27.8 points per game, 5.6 more than the Browns give up (22.2).

Cincinnati is 8-3 against the spread and 9-2 overall when the team puts up more than 22.2 points.

The Bengals rack up 53.1 more yards per game (372.7) than the Browns give up per contest (319.6).

Cincinnati is 6-5 against the spread and 7-4 overall when the team totals over 319.6 yards.

The Bengals have turned the ball over 21 times this season, two more turnovers than the Browns have forced (19).

Home and road insights

At home this season, Cleveland is 3-5 against the spread and 5-3 overall.

At home, the Browns have one win ATS (1-2) as 6-point favorites or greater.

This season, Cleveland has hit the over in three of eight home games.

The average point total in Browns home games this season is 44.1 points, 6.6 more than this contest's over/under (37.5).

This season on the road, Cincinnati is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

The Bengals are winless ATS (0-1) as 6-point underdogs or more away from home.

In seven away games this year, Cincinnati has gone over the total twice.

The average point total in Bengals away games this season is 45.4 points, 7.9 more than this matchup's over/under (37.5).

View the original article to see embedded media.

Powered by Data Skrive.