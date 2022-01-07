ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks NFL Week 18 Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Check out odds, plays and more for the Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks NFL Week 18 matchup on January 9, 2022.

Dec 26, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Chicago Bears linebacker Bruce Irvin (55) reacts following an incomplete pass by Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) for a turnover on downs during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

NFC West foes will meet in Week 18 of the NFL season when the Arizona Cardinals (11-5) meet the Seattle Seahawks (6-10).

Odds for Cardinals vs. Seahawks

Over/under insights

  • Arizona and its opponents have gone over the current 48-point total in eight of 16 games this season.
  • So far this season, 31.2% of Seattle's games (5/16) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 48.
  • The two teams combine to score 48.5 points per game, 0.5 more than the total in this contest.
  • These two squads combine to allow 41.5 points per game, 6.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • The average total in Cardinals games this season is 48.6, 0.6 points more than Sunday's over/under of 48.
  • In 2021, games involving the Seahawks have averaged a total of 46.7 points, 1.3 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Cardinals stats and trends

  • Arizona has played 16 games, with 10 wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Cardinals have an against the spread record of 3-2 in their five games as a favorite of 6.5 points or more.
  • Arizona's games this year have hit the over in 43.8% of its opportunities (seven times in 16 games with a set point total).
  • This year, the Cardinals average 5.2 more points per game (26.2) than the Seahawks allow (21.0).
  • Arizona is 9-2 against the spread and 10-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 21.0 points.
  • The Cardinals rack up just 5.9 fewer yards per game (377.9) than the Seahawks give up per matchup (383.8).
  • In games that Arizona picks up over 383.8 yards, the team is 7-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall.
  • This year, the Cardinals have 14 turnovers, three fewer than the Seahawks have takeaways (17).
Seahawks stats and trends

  • In Seattle's 16 games this season, it has eight wins against the spread.
  • The Seahawks have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 6.5 points or more.
  • Seattle has gone over the point total in 37.5% of its opportunities this season (six times over 16 games with a set point total).
  • The Seahawks rack up just 1.8 more points per game (22.3) than the Cardinals give up (20.5).
  • Seattle is 6-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 20.5 points.
  • The Seahawks collect 317.2 yards per game, only 5.7 fewer than the 322.9 the Cardinals give up.
  • When Seattle churns out over 322.9 yards, the team is 4-4 against the spread and 4-4 overall.
  • The Seahawks have 11 giveaways this season, while the Cardinals have 25 takeaways.

Home and road insights

  • At home this year, Arizona has two wins against the spread and is 3-4 overall.
  • The Cardinals have one win ATS (1-1) as 6.5-point favorites or greater at home.
  • This year, in seven home games, Arizona has gone over the total three times.
  • This season, Cardinals home games average 48.2 points, 0.2 more than this matchup's over/under (48).
  • Away from home, Seattle is 4-4 against the spread, and 3-5 overall.
  • The Seahawks are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 6.5-point underdogs or more away from home.
  • Seattle has gone over the total twice in eight road games this season.
  • Seahawks away games this season average 47.6 total points, 0.4 fewer than this outing's over/under (48).

