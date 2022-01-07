ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Washington Football Team vs. New York Giants NFL Week 18 Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

Check out odds, plays and more for the Washington Football Team vs. New York Giants NFL Week 18 matchup on January 9, 2022.

Dec 12, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; New York Giants fullback Elijhaa Penny (39) celebrates with running back Devontae Booker (28) after catching a touchdown pass in the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Football Team (6-10) carry a four-game losing run into a Week 18 clash with the New York Giants (4-12).

Odds for Washington vs. Giants

Over/under insights

  • Washington and its opponents have gone over the current 38-point total in 10 of 16 games (62.5%) this season.
  • So far this season, 56.2% of New York's games (9/16) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 38.
  • The two teams combine to average 35.3 points per game, 2.7 less than the total in this contest.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 51.3 points per game, 13.3 more than this contest's over/under.
  • The average total in Football Team games this season is 46.2, 8.2 points more than Sunday's over/under of 38.
  • The 38-point over/under for this game is 6.8 points below the 44.8 points per game average total in Giants games this season.

Washington stats and trends

  • Washington is 6-10-0 against the spread this year.
  • Washington has hit the over in 43.8% of its opportunities this year (seven times over 16 games with a set point total).
  • The Football Team put up 5.0 fewer points per game (19.6) than the Giants give up (24.6).
  • Washington is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team records more than 24.6 points.
  • The Football Team collect 33.1 fewer yards per game (323.6), than the Giants allow per matchup (356.7).
  • In games that Washington piles up more than 356.7 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
  • The Football Team have turned the ball over 24 times this season, two more turnovers than the Giants have forced (22).
Giants stats and trends

  • Against the spread, New York is 6-10-0 this year.
  • The Giants have been underdogs by 7 points or more eight times this season and have covered the spread twice.
  • New York's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 16 opportunities (31.2%).
  • The Giants average 15.7 points per game, 11.0 fewer than the Football Team give up (26.7).
  • New York is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team records more than 26.7 points.
  • The Giants rack up 76.8 fewer yards per game (293.9) than the Football Team give up per contest (370.7).
  • New York is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team picks up over 370.7 yards.
  • This season the Giants have turned the ball over 27 times, 11 more than the Football Team's takeaways (16).

Home and road insights

  • New York is 3-4 against the spread, and 3-4 overall, at home.
  • New York has not gone over the total in seven home games this year.
  • The average point total in Giants home games this season is 45.1 points, 7.1 more than this matchup's over/under (38).
  • Washington is 3-5 against the spread, and 3-5 overall, in away games.
  • In eight away games this season, Washington has hit the over five times.
  • The average point total in Football Team away games this season is 45.4 points, 7.4 more than this outing's over/under (38).

Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

