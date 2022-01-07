Washington Football Team vs. New York Giants NFL Week 18 Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, plays and more for the Washington Football Team vs. New York Giants NFL Week 18 matchup on January 9, 2022.

Dec 12, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; New York Giants fullback Elijhaa Penny (39) celebrates with running back Devontae Booker (28) after catching a touchdown pass in the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Football Team (6-10) carry a four-game losing run into a Week 18 clash with the New York Giants (4-12).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Odds for Washington vs. Giants

Over/under insights

Washington and its opponents have gone over the current 38-point total in 10 of 16 games (62.5%) this season.

So far this season, 56.2% of New York's games (9/16) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 38.

The two teams combine to average 35.3 points per game, 2.7 less than the total in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 51.3 points per game, 13.3 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Football Team games this season is 46.2, 8.2 points more than Sunday's over/under of 38.

The 38-point over/under for this game is 6.8 points below the 44.8 points per game average total in Giants games this season.

Washington stats and trends

Washington is 6-10-0 against the spread this year.

Washington has hit the over in 43.8% of its opportunities this year (seven times over 16 games with a set point total).

The Football Team put up 5.0 fewer points per game (19.6) than the Giants give up (24.6).

Washington is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team records more than 24.6 points.

The Football Team collect 33.1 fewer yards per game (323.6), than the Giants allow per matchup (356.7).

In games that Washington piles up more than 356.7 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Football Team have turned the ball over 24 times this season, two more turnovers than the Giants have forced (22).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Washington's matchup with the Giants.

Giants stats and trends

Against the spread, New York is 6-10-0 this year.

The Giants have been underdogs by 7 points or more eight times this season and have covered the spread twice.

New York's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 16 opportunities (31.2%).

The Giants average 15.7 points per game, 11.0 fewer than the Football Team give up (26.7).

New York is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team records more than 26.7 points.

The Giants rack up 76.8 fewer yards per game (293.9) than the Football Team give up per contest (370.7).

New York is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team picks up over 370.7 yards.

This season the Giants have turned the ball over 27 times, 11 more than the Football Team's takeaways (16).

Home and road insights

New York is 3-4 against the spread, and 3-4 overall, at home.

New York has not gone over the total in seven home games this year.

The average point total in Giants home games this season is 45.1 points, 7.1 more than this matchup's over/under (38).

Washington is 3-5 against the spread, and 3-5 overall, in away games.

In eight away games this season, Washington has hit the over five times.

The average point total in Football Team away games this season is 45.4 points, 7.4 more than this outing's over/under (38).

View the original article to see embedded media.

Powered by Data Skrive.