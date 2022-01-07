Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets NFL Week 18 Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, plays and more for the Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets NFL Week 18 matchup on January 9, 2022.

The Buffalo Bills (10-6) will hope to keep their three-game winning run intact in a Week 18 clash with the New York Jets (4-12).

Odds for Bills vs. Jets

Over/under insights

Buffalo's games this season have gone over 40.5 points nine of 16 times.

In 68.8% of New York's games this season (11/16), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 40.5.

Sunday's total is 6.8 points lower than the two team's combined 47.3 points per game average.

The 47.2 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 6.7 more than the 40.5 over/under in this contest.

Bills games this season feature an average total of 47.8 points, a number 7.3 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Jets have averaged a total of 44.1 points, 3.6 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Bills stats and trends

Buffalo has nine wins against the spread in 16 games this season.

This season, the Bills have one against the spread win in two games as a favorite of 16 points or more.

Buffalo's games this year have gone over the total in eight out of 16 opportunities (50%).

This year, the Bills score just 1.3 fewer points per game (28.5) than the Jets surrender (29.8).

Buffalo is 8-1 against the spread and 8-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 29.8 points.

The Bills average just 16.7 fewer yards per game (379.3) than the Jets allow per matchup (396.0).

In games that Buffalo picks up more than 396.0 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

This year, the Bills have turned the ball over 22 times, eight more than the Jets' takeaways (14).

Jets stats and trends

Against the spread, New York is 6-10-0 this year.

New York's games this season have eclipsed the over/under in 62.5% of its opportunities (10 times in 16 games with a set point total).

The Jets rack up just 1.4 more points per game (18.8) than the Bills surrender (17.4).

New York is 6-3 against the spread and 4-5 overall when the team puts up more than 17.4 points.

The Jets rack up 35.7 more yards per game (322.2) than the Bills allow (286.5).

In games that New York amasses more than 286.5 yards, the team is 4-5 against the spread and 3-6 overall.

The Jets have turned the ball over 27 times, three fewer times than the Bills have forced turnovers (30).

Home and road insights

At home this year, Buffalo is 5-3 overall and 4-3-1 against the spread.

At home, as 16-point favorites or more, the Bills are unbeaten ATS (1-0).

Buffalo has gone over the total in three of eight home games this year.

This season, Bills home games average 46.1 points, 5.6 more than this contest's over/under (40.5).

Away from home, New York has two wins against the spread and is 1-6 overall.

This year, in seven road games, New York has gone over the total four times.

Jets away games this season average 43.6 total points, 3.1 more than this matchup's over/under (40.5).

