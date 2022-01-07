ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Carolina Panthers NFL Week 18 Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Check out odds, plays and more for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Carolina Panthers NFL Week 18 matchup on January 9, 2022.

Dec 26, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold (14) is hit by Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett (58) after the throw during the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The Carolina Panthers (5-11) will aim to end their six-game losing run versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12-4) in Week 18.

Odds for Buccaneers vs. Panthers

Over/under insights

  • Tampa Bay and its opponents have gone over the current 41.5-point total in 11 of 16 games (68.8%) this season.
  • So far this season, 43.8% of Carolina's games (7/16) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 41.5.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 47.3, is 5.8 points above Sunday's over/under.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 43.7 points per game, 2.2 more than this contest's over/under.
  • The average total in Buccaneers games this season is 49.9, 8.4 points above Sunday's total of 41.5.
  • In 2021, games involving the Panthers have averaged a total of 43.7 points, 2.2 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Buccaneers stats and trends

  • Tampa Bay has eight wins against the spread in 16 games this season.
  • The Buccaneers have been favored by 8.5 points or more 10 times this season and are 6-4 ATS in those matchups.
  • Tampa Bay has hit the over in 50% of its opportunities this year (eight times over 16 games with a set point total).
  • This year, the Buccaneers rack up 6.7 more points per game (29.4) than the Panthers give up (22.7).
  • Tampa Bay is 8-5 against the spread and 11-2 overall this season when the team scores more than 22.7 points.
  • The Buccaneers collect 106.3 more yards per game (405.8) than the Panthers give up per outing (299.5).
  • When Tampa Bay totals over 299.5 yards, the team is 8-7 against the spread and 12-3 overall.
  • This year, the Buccaneers have turned the ball over 19 times, three more than the Panthers' takeaways (16).
Panthers stats and trends

  • Carolina has five wins against the spread in 16 games this season.
  • This year, the Panthers are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 8.5 points or more.
  • Carolina has hit the over in 43.8% of its opportunities this year (seven times in 16 games with a set point total).
  • The Panthers average 3.1 fewer points per game (17.9) than the Buccaneers surrender (21.0).
  • Carolina is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it records more than 21.0 points.
  • The Panthers collect 34.6 fewer yards per game (297.8) than the Buccaneers allow (332.4).
  • Carolina is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team picks up over 332.4 yards.
  • The Panthers have 27 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Buccaneers.

Home and road insights

  • Tampa Bay is 5-2 against the spread, and 6-1 overall, at home.
  • This year, as 8.5-point favorites or greater at home, the Buccaneers are 4-2 ATS.
  • This season, Tampa Bay has hit the over in four of seven home games.
  • Buccaneers home games this season average 49.6 total points, 8.1 more than this outing's over/under (41.5).
  • Carolina is 3-5 overall, and 3-5 against the spread, in away games.
  • The Panthers are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 8.5-point underdogs or more away from home.
  • This year, in four of eight away games Carolina has gone over the total.
  • This season, Panthers away games average 43.4 points, 1.9 more than this outing's over/under (41.5).

